Wendy's Debuts "Tendys" on Menus Nationwide

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is dropping Tendys. Introducing all-new Chicken Tenders – and they're so good fans will know them by name. Fans can now order Chicken Tenders, a new core menu item, at Wendy's restaurants nationwide. And the fun doesn't stop there – we've got a lineup of six new dipping sauces for maximum flavor combinations.

With chicken dominating restaurant menus, and Wendy's strong history in the chicken space (hello, Nuggs!), these crunchy, premium Chicken Tenders are flavor-packed and savory, made with seasoned, crispy breading and juicy, all-white-meat chicken. They're everything a tender fan could want: crunchy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. And because no chicken tender is complete without the dip, Wendy's culinary team is introducing six new sauces designed for maximum dunkability – now nearly double the size, to give even more sauce to fans!

Wendy's Signature – The ultimate Tendys companion. Wendy's signature creamy sauce with hints of black pepper, hot sauce and tons of savory goodness.

– The ultimate Tendys companion. Wendy's signature creamy sauce with hints of black pepper, hot sauce and tons of savory goodness. Sweet Chili – Sweet and subtly spicy sauce with a touch of tang including notes of sriracha, garlic and ginger.

– Sweet and subtly spicy sauce with a touch of tang including notes of sriracha, garlic and ginger. Scorchin' Hot – Creamy hot sauce with a heat that builds.

– Creamy hot sauce with a heat that builds. Creamy Ranch – Extra creamy and extra rich. The GOAT for all dipping needs.

– Extra creamy and extra rich. The GOAT for all dipping needs. Honey BBQ – A little bit sweet, a little bit smoky. A lot of barbecue.

– A little bit sweet, a little bit smoky. A lot of barbecue. Honey Mustard – Sweet honey and lightly tangy mustard with a rich Dijon flavor.

"Chicken innovation is in our DNA at Wendy's, and we've tapped into our years of chicken experience to craft our new Wendy's Tendys," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy's Company. "Consumers told us what they wanted in a chicken tender, and we listened – taste-tested, fine-tuned and delivered. With six bold new sauces, fans can dip, dunk and customize their Tendys with every bite!"

"Wendy's new Tendys are bold, juicy and crispy, paired with a lineup of new sauces that deliver a uniquely Wendy's experience for fans in every bite," said Becky Davis, Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "Ever since we launched our first Spicy Chicken Sandwich to our beloved chicken nuggets and now our brand new Tendys, we are always exploring ways to innovate with chicken and deliver for our customers across our chicken lineup."

Built for Dipping

Chicken Tenders are available as three- or four-piece options and can be ordered as part of a combo meal or a la carte. Each three- or four-piece order comes with two dipping sauces. Want even more sauce? Additional dip cups are available for a small charge.

Younger Tendys fans can also enjoy the product as a two-piece serving in a Wendy's Kids' Meal®, complete with one dipping sauce. The experience doesn't stop at flavor. Tendys arrive in all-new packaging built for dunking, with a dip-cup cutout that holds Wendy's new sauces.

Welcome to "Tendy's"

And because fans will know these chicken tenders on a first-name basis, select cities will even see some restaurants rebranded as "Tendy's" this October, giving fans the ultimate chicken-and-sauce celebration. So, skip those other guys slinging chicken and find a local Tendy's – or Wendy's – to try the new chicken tenders today.

With crispy Tendys, bigger dips and bold new flavors, Wendy's is changing the chicken tender game.

