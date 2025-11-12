Wendy's Declares First-Ever "Frosty Day" Holiday on November 15

Fans can celebrate with the NEW Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion available now

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the date! Wendy's® is declaring the first-ever worldwide Frosty® Day – a new, annual celebration dedicated to the iconic frozen treat cherished for decades. Fittingly, Frosty Day falls on the anniversary of the very first Wendy's restaurant opening back in 1969, so this celebration spans generations of Wendy's fans.

In honor of the inaugural Frosty Day, fans can celebrate with the NEW, seasonally-inspired Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion™, available in U.S. restaurants now for a limited time*. It all starts with Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty, blended with a sweet, cinnamony snickerdoodle sauce and finished with cookie crumbles. Holiday cookie lovers, rejoice!

"Frosty has been at the heart of our menu since the very beginning – a treat that embodies the tradition, innovation and legacy Wendy's continues to stand for today," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy's Company. "So it's only fitting that we officially claimed November 15 as Frosty Day, a new tradition dedicated to our loyal customers and Frosty fans. We invite everyone to raise a spoon (or fry) and join us in celebrating this iconic frozen dessert!"

As new and exciting Frosty innovations continue to appear on Wendy's menus around the world, the original Frosty was one of the first five menu items founder Dave Thomas created back in 1969. While some have tried their best to imitate it, the creamy, dreamy frozen dessert is a one-of-a-kind that has been cherished for over 50 years. Plus, with the introduction of Frosty Swirls™ and Frosty Fusions™ earlier this year, the Frosty continues to surprise and delight fans decades later.

The Frosty isn't just a favorite in the U.S.—this iconic treat has grown into a global sensation. From the Biscoff® Frosty topped with a crunchy Biscoff Crumb in the UK to the Caramel Toffee Frosty in Canada, fans are savoring this sweet treat in Wendy's restaurants around the world. But it's no surprise that Ohio remains the Frosty capital, with more Frosty treats sold in 2024 than any other U.S. state. Now that's home state pride.

From its humble beginnings to its worldwide fame, it's only right that a treat so legendary deserves its own day of recognition and celebration. So, this Frosty Day, Wendy's invites all fans—loyalists and first-timers alike—to raise a spoon and share their love for the beloved treat that makes every day even sweeter.

