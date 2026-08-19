WERFEN RECEIVES 2026 IMV ServiceTrak™ AWARDS FOR BEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION, SYSTEM PERFORMANCE AND SERVICE IN COAGULATION

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced it has received all three 2026 IMV ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards in Coagulation (Hemostasis), earning Best Customer Satisfaction, Best System Performance, and Best Service. Based on independent feedback from laboratory professionals nationwide, the awards recognize manufacturers that deliver outstanding customer satisfaction, system reliability, and service excellence. These awards build on Werfen's leadership in the Coagulation category since its introduction in 2018 and underscore the company's long-standing commitment to delivering reliable performance, responsive support, and positive customer outcomes.

The IMV ServiceTrak 2026 Clinical Laboratory Awards are based on independent research conducted with clinical laboratory professionals across the United States. Results are based on interviews from nearly 2,000 clinical testing locations representing more than 4,000 instruments. For more than 25 years, the ServiceTrak™ program has served as an industry benchmark for customer satisfaction, system performance, and service excellence.

"We are honored to receive the 2026 IMV Awards, a recognition that reflects the quality of our products and the exceptional service we provide to our customers," said Bill Crandell, Vice President of North America Commercial Operations at Werfen. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and specialization of our entire team—from the people who design and manufacture our innovative solutions to those who support our customers every day. Together, this commitment enables us to fulfill our purpose of Powering Patient Care."

"Winning the ServiceTrak Best of Customer Satisfaction, Best System Performance and Best Service awards reflects real feedback from the clinical lab professionals who use Werfen's systems every day," said Richa Singh, VP Strategic Insights, at IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group. "These awards are grounded in independent, data-driven research, which makes them one of the most credible benchmarks in the industry."

Werfen Receives 2026 IMV ServiceTrak Awards for Best Customer Satisfaction, System Performance and Service in Coagulation

About Werfen's Complete Hemostasis Solution

Werfen's Complete Hemostasis Solution is comprised of in vitro diagnostics systems, reagents and automation solutions used to diagnose and guide treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. The ACL TOP® Family 70 Series provide a standardized family of systems for Hemostasis testing. The comprehensive HemosIL® portfolio, including routine and specialty reagents, is designed for general screening and disease-state management. For even greater productivity, HemoCell® Specialized Lab Automation, customized for each lab, optimizes testing workflow via specialized automation. HemoHub® Intelligent Data Manager provides central management of Werfen Hemostasis systems. And Werfen's award-winning* Service and Support teams partner with customers to ensure optimal instrument operation, and provide training and 24/7 Technical Support.

About IMV

Each year, IMV, a part of Science and Medicine Group, produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak reports derived from research conducted directly with clinical lab professionals across the United States. The ServiceTrak Program represents an independent analysis of service trends in multiple laboratory diagnostic modalities and includes manufacturer ratings for 38 attributes to determine what drives probability of repurchase and customer satisfaction. As part of the ServiceTrak Program, awards are given to the top provider in each modality across three categories: Best of Customer Satisfaction, Best of System Performance, and Best of Service. Based on interviews from nearly 2,000 clinical testing locations and over 4,000 instruments, ServiceTrak has been the industry benchmark for over 25 years.

About Werfen

Werfen (www.werfen.com), founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's clinical areas of focus include Hemostasis, Acute Care, Transfusion, Autoimmunity, and Transplant. The Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP Family 70 Series, ACL TOP Family 50 Series, ACL Elite® Pro and ACL AcuStar®, HemoCell Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL reagents.

*Recipient of the 2026 IMV ServiceTrak™ Best Service Award in Coagulation

SOURCE Werfen