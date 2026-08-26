Werk Insight Named on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The B2B market research agency recorded 124% percent revenue growth in 3 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Werk Insight, a B2B market research agency, is ranked No. 2,608 in the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The agency grew by 124% in its first three full years of operation, earning it a spot on the coveted list at a time when the market research industry has faced a challenging economic outlook.

"Growth for growth's sake was never the point, but it's a reflection of what we value as a research agency," said Nik Werk, Founder and Managing Director at Werk Insight. "It comes down to our team putting in the effort to make every research report exceptional, point blank. Many claim to do that, but it's easy to let standards slip when you're under pressure from tight deadlines and competing priorities."

Werk Insight is an award-winning market research firm that is renowned for delivering high-quality quantitative and qualitative research across B2B industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics. The company is headquartered in Nashville and was founded in 2021 by Nik, who was previously Vice President for North America at B2B International. The agency has made a name for itself for its emphasis on data quality and client service in B2B research – it was named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year in 2025 by Quirk's Media.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Nik continued: "Thank you to all our clients for trusting us to deliver on complex B2B research, and to our talented team of researchers who made it happen. Being in the Inc. 5000 is an honor, and a tribute to that dedication."

About Werk Insight

Werk Insight is an award-winning B2B market research agency that designs and delivers custom qualitative and quantitative research studies. It offers a wide range of market research solutions, including: B2B market intelligence, brand tracking, customer experience programs, customer journey mapping, market segmentations, product development research and pricing research. It is experienced in conducting large multi-market research studies with B2B audiences for Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2021, the agency is privately owned and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. It was previously named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year in 2025 by Quirk's Media.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

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SOURCE Werk Insight