Werk Insight Named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Werk Insight, a B2B market research agency, was named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year (revenue under $5 million) in the Quirk's Media 2025 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards.

Nik Werk, Founder and Managing Director at Werk Insight, stated: "I'm proud that our work to deliver a higher standard of B2B research is being recognized with this award."

Nik saw the research industry's problem with data quality as an opportunity to provide a better service for B2B clients. In 2021, he founded Werk Insight, a full-service B2B market research agency that designs and delivers custom qualitative and quantitative research studies.

Werk Insight's research is guided by a set of core principles that prioritize data quality, experienced teams and streamlined processes to deliver research insights that are more impactful for its B2B clients. It is the only market research firm that exclusively uses validated responses, and no online panel surveys, for gathering B2B insights. These principles resonate with many B2B companies, and the agency is growing fast with rave reviews from its clients.

Nik added: "Insights are key to making critical business decisions in B2B industries, but poor data from unvalidated online surveys increases the risk of failure. Thanks to AI, it is increasingly easy for fraudsters to circumvent security checks and imitate experts online."

The Marketing Research Supplier of the Year award celebrates Werk Insight's success in delivering a higher quality of B2B research. The agency completed over 150 quantitative B2B research projects for clients based on 30,000 CATI and video interviews in last 4 years. For each interview, the respondent's identity is verified face-to-face using ID, or the meeting invitation is sent to a business email address. The insights steered success across B2B organizations, from rebrands and acquisitions, to go-to-market strategies and product launches.

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. The awards program received more than 200 submissions in 2025. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff. The award was presented to Werk Insight at a virtual celebration hosted on November 19, 2025.

Werk Insight is a full-service B2B market research agency based in the United States. Its experienced team of B2B market researchers designs and delivers custom qualitative and quantitative research studies. It offers a wide range of market research solutions, including: B2B market intelligence, brand tracking, customer experience programs, customer journey mapping, market segmentations, product development research and pricing research. It is experienced in conducting large multi-market research studies with B2B audiences for Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2021, Werk Insight is privately owned and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The agency was named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year in 2025 by Quirk's Media.

Becky Nye, Director

[email protected]

6152366404

