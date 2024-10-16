Werther's Original Unveils the "Werther's Original Pocket Denim" for Fall: Jeans with 30 Pockets for America's Favorite Caramels

In Celebration of National Caramel Month, Enter Sweepstakes to Win One of 200 Free Pairs of "Werther's Original Pocket Denim" Starting October 16, 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Werther's Original , America's favorite caramel producer, is kicking off National Caramel Month with a surprise sweepstakes: Werther's Original Pocket Denim. The limited-edition offering of men's and women's denim jeans are designed with 30 reimagined tiny pockets running down each pant leg. Each pocket is perfectly sized to hold a single Werther's Original golden-wrapped caramel candy, ensuring you have your favorite caramel wherever you go this fall.

Beginning at 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 16 at www.Werthers-Original-Pocket.com , the Werther's Original Pocket Denim sweepstakes will be open. To celebrate National Caramel Month, 200 lucky fans will win a pair of limited-edition Werther's Original Pocket Denim and a bag of Werther's golden-wrapped caramels to fill all its pockets this fall, valued at or around the equivalent of a years' worth of Werther's Originals.

"The inspiration for these exclusive jeans came from the age-old question: what are these tiny pockets in jeans used for?" said Kelly Cook, president of Storck, North America. "The answer has always been right in front of us—Werther's Original caramels. Our caramels are the perfect size and don't melt, making them the ideal fit for these tiny pockets.

This denim not only highlights, but celebrates this tiny pocket — and these jeans turn a common denim fit into a functional fall statement piece. The jeans are available in a wide range of both men's and women's sizes and features an on-trend fit styled to flatter a variety of body types while offering comfort and ease of movement. Made from high-quality, medium-wash denim, these jeans seamlessly blend with any fall wardrobe.

Participants can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win by visiting the Werther's Original Sweepstakes Page and completing the entry questionnaire by 11:59 p.m. EST on October 25. Winners will be selected on or around October 28, with prizes being mailed thereafter.

The Werther's Original Pocket Denim Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase is necessary to enter. Each participant is limited to one (1) entry during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of email addresses they may have. For official rules, please visit www.Werthers-Original-Pocket.com .

To learn more about Werther's Originals, visit www.werthers-original.us , or follow the brand on Instagram ( @werthersoriginalus ) and Facebook ( @Werther'sOriginals ).

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients — real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time — he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his little village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, sugar free and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, vanilla, and salted caramel crème. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit www.Werther's-Original.us , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

