Werther's Original Unwraps New Gingerbread Flavored Soft Caramels for the Holiday Season

The beloved caramel brand blends signature caramel with classic gingerbread flavors for a festive new favorite available in stores nationwide.

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Werther's Original , one of America's most beloved caramel brands, is introducing Gingerbread Flavored Soft Caramels, a new limited-edition flavor launching November 1. Combining the classic taste of gingerbread with Werther's Original signature creamy caramel, this seasonal offering delivers a sweet, nostalgic taste of the holidays that's perfect for sharing with loved ones or enjoying during cozy moments at home.

Werther's Original Gingerbread Flavored Soft Caramels

As gingerbread remains one of the most iconic flavors of the season, Werther's Original is bringing its own twist to this holiday favorite. Gingerbread Flavored Soft Caramels feature the soft, creamy texture fans know and love, along with a charming Gingerbread Man icon that makes them instantly recognizable, festive, and perfect for gifting.

"At Werther's Original, our goal has always been to create little moments of comfort and joy," said Kelly Cook, president at Storck USA, L.P. "Gingerbread is a flavor that brings people together during the holidays, and pairing it with our rich, creamy caramel makes for the ideal seasonal indulgence."

Available nationwide, the new flavor is launching alongside the return of Werther's Original limited-edition Cookie Butter Crème. The Holiday Collection includes:

Soft and creamy caramels with a taste of gingerbread. Cookie Butter Crème: Soft and creamy caramel outside with speculoos flavored cookie butter crème on the inside.

The all-new limited time Gingerbread Flavored Soft Caramels and returning fan-favorite Cookie Butter Crème are now available in stores nationwide, including Walmart, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Aldi, Albertson's, Kroger, and Walgreens. Additional Werther's Original candies can be purchased nationwide. To learn more about Werther's Original, visit werthers-original.us, or follow the brand on Instagram ( @werthersoriginalus ) and Facebook ( @Werther'sOriginal ).

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients — real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time — he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, crème filled, sugar free, and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, and vanilla. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit www.Werthers-Original.us, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

