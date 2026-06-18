WeSalute Commemorates America's 250th Anniversary Launching Unprecedented Savings for Those Who Serve With the New WeSalute Travel

$3,000 WeSalute Travel Cash Gift Annually for WeSalute+ Members

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeSalute, a registered Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to recognizing and rewarding those who serve with new benefits, today announced the new launch of WeSalute Travel, a premier, members-only travel portal designed to provide significant financial empowerment to U.S. military members, veterans, and a newly established community of service professionals enrolled in WeSalute.

For the launch of WeSalute Travel, WeSalute is announcing a new benefit for its members of a gift of up to $3,000 in WeSalute Travel Cash to reduce the cost of member travel to wholesale rates. This initiative commemorates America's 250th Anniversary, reinforcing WeSalute's 25+ year mission to deliver A Real Thank You® through meaningful benefits and premium savings.

"At WeSalute, we deliver A Real Thank You, which is much more than a heartfelt sentiment. It means creating and delivering tangible, lifestyle-enhancing benefits that honor the dedication and sacrifice of those who serve and protect our country, our communities, and our world," said Lin Higgins, CEO and Co-Founder, and the daughter of a World War II Marine Corps Lieutenant. "The launch of WeSalute Travel exemplifies our commitment to offering WeSalute Members unprecedented savings to enhance their lifestyles, as we look ahead to celebrating America's 250th anniversary of independence, and embracing the more than two centuries of selfless service and patriotism that defines our nation."

WeSalute Travel offers a private members-only booking engine, with exclusive pricing restricted solely to those who are verified as having served our country or committed professionally to be in service to others. Unlike standard public digital booking sites - such as Expedia, Orbitz or Travelocity - WeSalute Travel provides members-only access to wholesale rates and travel perks not available elsewhere, which can be booked online or by phone reservation at no additional cost.

Key Features and Benefits of the WeSalute Travel Platform Include:

Up to $3,000 in WeSalute Travel Cash Annually: Premium WeSalute+ Members receive an annual $3,000 WeSalute Travel Cash Gift, a currency which arrives in their travel wallet as Savings Credits to be applied directly during booking, significantly lowering travel costs to wholesale rates. Basic WeSalute Members, who have been verified and enrolled in a free membership, receive a one-time $250 WeSalute Travel Cash Gift.

Exclusive, Deeply Discounted Inventory: Members gain access to discounted, non-public, wholesale rates on over 1 million hotels, 700 airlines, and 30,000 cruise itineraries. The travel portal also offers significant deals on major car rentals, and over 150,000 unique guided tours and global experiences.

Best Value Compare Tool: A built-in feature allows members to view WeSalute Travel's private pricing side-by-side with rates from standard online booking sites like Expedia or Hotels.com, ensuring transparency and confirming the best possible price.

Loyalty Rewards: In addition to their WeSalute Travel Cash gifts, members can earn even more Travel Cash in the form of "Reward Credits" on eligible bookings. Rewards Credits, acting as a separate loyalty currency, allows members to save on future getaways. With this additional points currency, members may accrue additional Travel Cash with each trip, potentially unlocking free future travel or experiences.

Best Value Guarantee: WeSalute ensures its members get the lowest price on their bookings. If a member can find a publicly available, identical travel package, cruise, or hotel for a lower price within 24 hours of booking, WeSalute will match it and, in many cases, refund or credit the difference.

Other Major Travel Discounts for Those Who Serve

WeSalute Members can enjoy airline ticket discounts every day of the year, without blackout dates, booked directly with major air carriers such as JetBlue, American Airlines Vacations, Delta Vacations, Breeze Airways, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines.

Premium WeSalute+ Members also receive complimentary premium status upgrades with rental car leaders Avis and Budget, and get free bags with JetBlue, potentially saving up to $200 on a round trip.

For added peace of mind while travelling, WeSalute Members are also eligible for private, low-cost travel insurance. Members can purchase a WeSalute Travel Protection insurance policy which provides $50,000 in global emergency medical evacuation, $5,000 in AD&D insurance, and travel assistance services around the clock, every day of the year, whenever the WeSalute community travels, more than 100 miles from home. It's important to note that WeSalute Travel Protection is much more affordable for members than purchasing any per-trip insurance offers, typically offered upon booking with major travel providers.

An Expanded Mission for Inclusion of New Service Groups

WeSalute's mission, which was launched on President's Day 2000 to deliver greater respect to U.S. active-duty, military veterans, and their families, has recently expanded its work to recognize and reward a broader community of heroes. The newly expanded WeSalute Community now includes Nurses, First Responders, Medical Professionals, Civil Servants, Teachers, and Students, the next generation of service workers.

As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), WeSalute is all about enhancing the lives of those who serve, but not through charity or a 'hand out'. WeSalute is committed to delivering the respect, recognition and financial empowerment of those who serve through the powerful economic advantages of WeSalute. The new WeSalute Travel builds on this legacy of commitment, contributing to the strength of WeSalute's "Invisible Hand" effect, which ultimately generates societal dividends far beyond the everyday benefits that have been conferred.

"WeSalute is more than its benefits; it is a community that understands the challenges and sacrifices inherent in a life of service, and provides greater recognition and respect for those who serve," Higgins added. Members can rely on expertly curated private offers, VIP Member Support, and unlimited consultations with live U.S.-based WeSalute Personal Benefits Specialists.

WeSalute's Pledge for Privacy & Data Security

Unlike many free discount consumer plug-ins, WeSalute operates as a registered Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) - just like AI leaders Anthropic and OpenAI - and utilizes a proprietary, privacy-enhanced service verification system.

WeSalute cross-references official government and authoritative databases to verify eligibility to receive benefits, eliminating the need for members to share or upload sensitive discharge documents like Form DD-214. Furthermore, once verified, WeSalute deletes any sensitive records, and since inception, has adhered to its strict WeSalute policy to never sell member data to third-party advertisers.

WeSalute's service verification, built on a stellar 25 year record of outstanding processes and success, ensures that offers only reach those who are most deserving of these benefits, while at the same time, protecting member privacy, and fostering trust with WeSalute partners that their special offers for those who serve will be protected from fraud or dilution.

To explore the benefits of WeSalute and start saving today, visit wesalute.com/plans.

About WeSalute

Founded in 2000 as Veterans Advantage, PBC, WeSalute is a registered Public Benefit Corporation founded by a U.S. military veteran for U.S. active duty, veterans & families. For over 25 years, WeSalute has been dedicated to delivering A Real Thank You® by providing tangible, premium benefits and savings for those who serve. The program has expanded its mission to honor other deserving service groups who protect our communities and our world, including nurses, medical professionals, first responders, civil servants, teachers, and students, who represent the future of service workers, with a commitment to providing continuous, meaningful rewards, and financial empowerment.

Contact

Roy Asfar

Chief Commercial Officer, WeSalute

[email protected]

SOURCE WeSalute