WeSalute Announces 13th Annual Heroes Meet Heroes Live Community Event, Presented by Avis Budget Group, Celebrating Service and Commitment

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeSalute (founded as Veterans Advantage, PBC) is proud to announce the 13th Annual Heroes Meet Heroes live community event, set to take place this Thursday, November 6th. This free, live community event celebrates Veterans Day by featuring powerful, firsthand stories of service and commitment shared by military veterans and world-class athletes, including Olympians.

The WeSalute Heroes Meet Heroes event is made possible thanks to the proud support of Presenting Sponsor Avis Budget Group. The event offers attendees inspiration and the chance to win a share of over $20,000 in prizes.

"We created this event over a decade ago to celebrate the special character of each individual who has made the choice to serve," said Scott Higgins, Co-Founder of WeSalute, U.S. Army Veteran and former NCAA All-American Wrestler. "Wearing the uniform to represent our country, in the military or in sports, requires character, a sense of mission to contribute to something bigger than us all, and that's what Heroes Meet Heroes is all about".

All attendees are automatically entered to win truly incredible giveaways, sponsored by partners. Prizes include:

7-Day FREE Car Rental from Avis or Budget Car Rental for two lucky winners, valid worldwide.

from Avis or Budget Car Rental for two lucky winners, valid worldwide. 20,000 AAdvantage Mileage Awards from American Airlines for two lucky winners

from American Airlines for two lucky winners FREE IMAX Movie Tickets for 250 attendees (receiving two tickets, a $50 value).

for 250 attendees (receiving two tickets, a $50 value). A FREE WeSalute+ Membership for 50 attendees (a full-year membership with a $120 value).

The event will be hosted virtually with two sessions available on Thursday, November 6th, at 12 noon ET or 6:30 pm ET. Attendees may register for one or both sessions.

Presenting Our Hero Guests

The 13th Annual Heroes Meet Heroes event features a distinguished group of guest heroes and panelists who will share their stories. The panelists include a mix of decorated military veterans and high-achieving Olympians:

Special Guest: Medal of Honor Recipient:

Allen James Lynch, U.S. Army Veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient, Former U.S. Army Sergeant, Company D, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division, and Former Advocate for Veterans benefits.

U.S. Military Veterans:

Dr. David M. Caruth , U.S. Army Veteran, Former U.S. Army National Guard, Verizon Marketing Manager, Former Vice Chairman of VALOR, and WeSalute Advisory Board Member.

, U.S. Army Veteran, Former U.S. Army National Guard, Verizon Marketing Manager, Former Vice Chairman of VALOR, and WeSalute Advisory Board Member. BG Loree Sutton, (Ret.) , U.S. Army Veteran, Retired Brigadier General, Bronze Star recipient, Former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans' Service, and founding director of the Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury.

, U.S. Army Veteran, Retired Brigadier General, Bronze Star recipient, Former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans' Service, and founding director of the Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury. Lt. Gen. Marty Steele, (Ret.) , U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General, Former CEO of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum, Co-founder for Reason for Hope, and Founder & President of Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition, and WeSalute Advisory Board Member.

, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General, Former CEO of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum, Co-founder for Reason for Hope, and Founder & President of Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition, and WeSalute Advisory Board Member. Tommy Jones , U.S. Army Veteran, Former Army Sergeant Major, Director of Military Engagement & Strategic Partnerships at ZeroMils, and Former Senior Director Military and Talent Programs at Walmart.

, U.S. Army Veteran, Former Army Sergeant Major, Director of Military Engagement & Strategic Partnerships at ZeroMils, and Former Senior Director Military and Talent Programs at Walmart. Joshua Peyton, U.S. Army Veteran, Former U.S. Army Captain and Airborne Ranger, Company Commander, 82nd Airborne DIV, and Co-founder, President & CEO of Veteran Golfers Association (VGA).

Olympians & World-Class Athletes:

Dr. Phil Shinnick , U.S. Air Force Veteran, U.S. Air Force Captain, Olympian & World Record Holder – Long Jump, and Founder & Chairman of Whole Person Self Healing Institute, Inc..

, U.S. Air Force Veteran, U.S. Air Force Captain, Olympian & World Record Holder – Long Jump, and Founder & Chairman of Whole Person Self Healing Institute, Inc.. Priscilla Loomis , High Jump Olympian, 3X Hall of Fame inductee, 2X Female Athlete of the Year, and National Record Holder.

, High Jump Olympian, 3X Hall of Fame inductee, 2X Female Athlete of the Year, and National Record Holder. Joe Maloy , U.S. Olympian – Track & Field (Triathlon Olympian & World Champion).

, U.S. Olympian – Track & Field (Triathlon Olympian & World Champion). Michelle Carter , Olympian – Track & Field (3x Olympian and first American Woman to win Olympic Gold in Women's Shot Put in 2016).

, Olympian – Track & Field (3x Olympian and first American Woman to win Olympic Gold in Women's Shot Put in 2016). Myles Amine, Olympian - Wrestling (Freestyle Wrestling Olympian and Olympic Bronze Medalist).

The Heroes Meet Heroes event will be moderated by Scott Higgins, U.S. Army Veteran, WeSalute Co-founder & Board Chair, and Former NCAA All-American Wrestler.

Attendees are invited to register for this free event to hear inspirational stories and stay for the prizes.

This is a private event for WeSalute Members only. Eligible active duty military and veterans can join WeSalute for free and participate: wesalute.com

About WeSalute (formerly Veterans Advantage, PBC)

WeSalute, founded as Veterans Advantage, PBC, is a registered public benefit corporation. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, the organization is dedicated to delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. WeSalute provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

Media Contact

Roy Asfar, SVP of Marketing, WeSalute,

[email protected]

SOURCE WeSalute