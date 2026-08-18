West Michigan Community Bank Invests in Holland's Future with New Lakeshore Business Hub

First Lakeshore Business Hub centralizes key teams, enhances collaboration, and reinforces the bank's commitment to the growing Lakeshore market.

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Michigan Community Bank (WMCB) announced the purchase of a downtown Holland building that will become the bank's first Lakeshore Headquarters and Business Hub, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Holland, the Lakeshore community, and continued growth across West Michigan.

Image of Matt Hoeksema, President & CEO, West Michigan Community Bank

The new facility will bring together WMCB's Executive Offices, Lakeshore Commercial Banking & Credit Teams, Brokerage & Wealth Management, Mortgage Operations, Training, and the Downtown Holland Branch in a single location. Designed to foster greater collaboration among employees and enhance the customer experience, the Lakeshore Business Hub will serve as a central destination for banking expertise, relationship building, and community engagement.

"As a long-term Holland resident, it's especially meaningful to invest in a community that has shaped both my life and our bank's success," said Matt Hoeksema, President and CEO of West Michigan Community Bank. "This new Lakeshore Business Hub strengthens our ability to serve customers, supports our continued growth, and reflects our long-term commitment to Holland and the Lakeshore region."

By bringing key teams together under one roof, WMCB expects to improve collaboration, accelerate decision-making, and create greater convenience for customers seeking access to a full range of financial services. The Hub will also support employee development and help the bank continue attracting and retaining top talent along the Lakeshore.

The investment reflects WMCB's confidence in the future of downtown Holland and the broader Lakeshore economy. In addition to creating a modern, collaborative workspace, the project is expected to increase daily foot traffic in downtown Holland, benefiting local businesses, restaurants, and retailers while further strengthening the city's vibrant business district.

"We're excited to play an even larger role in the continued vitality of downtown Holland," Hoeksema added. "By bringing more employees, customers, and business activity into the heart of the city, we're creating new opportunities to support local commerce and contribute to the economic momentum of the region."

The Lakeshore Business Hub represents an important milestone in WMCB's strategic growth plans and its ongoing mission to help businesses, families, and communities thrive through relationship-based banking and local decision-making. The new location will strengthen the bank's presence along the Lakeshore while creating new opportunities to support economic development throughout the region.

Additional details regarding the transition to the new facility will be shared as plans progress.

About West Michigan Community Bank

West Michigan Community Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank committed to helping businesses, individuals, and families achieve their financial goals through exceptional service, local decision-making, and strong community partnerships. With a focus on relationship banking and community investment, WMCB serves customers throughout West Michigan. Learn more at www.wmcb.bank or by following us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact

Jodi Sevigny

SVP, Director of Marketing

West Michigan Community Bank

616-786-9736

[email protected]

www.wmcb.bank

SOURCE West Michigan Community Bank