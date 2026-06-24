AI operating layer compresses years of modernization into weeks and bridges the gap between business signals and coordinated action across the enterprise

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, an AI-native global consulting firm, today unveiled Clonal™, its operational intelligence platform that helps organizations move from fragmented operations and delayed decision-making to real-time, coordinated execution across the enterprise.

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West Monroe Introduces Clonal™, an Operational Intelligence Platform Designed to turn Fragmented Operations into Real-Time Business Performance Speed Speed

While many enterprise platforms stop at surfacing insights or generating recommendations, Clonal™ operationalizes decision-making across the business and turns signals into P&L impact. Built for enterprises navigating complexity across ERP, CRM, finance, operations, and field systems, Clonal™ creates a live operations model across systems, workflows, teams, and assets that enable organizations to detect issues earlier, coordinate responses faster, and continuously improve execution over time.

Clonal™ is the Missing Operational Layer for the AI-Enabled Enterprise

West Monroe's Clonal™ platform addresses a defining challenge many enterprises face today: Technology limitations are the No. 1 reason C-suite executives say their organizations can't move quickly enough, according to West Monroe's "Speed Wins" research, highlighting how disconnected systems and dated visibility create organizational latency. By creating a shared, real-time operational context across systems, teams, and workflows, Clonal™ helps organizations embed intelligence directly into how work gets done and in the systems that teams already use.

Clonal™ was developed internally at West Monroe through the firm's award-winning intrapreneurship efforts and AI-driven innovation culture, bringing together operational, technology, AI, and industry expertise from across the company to create a platform purpose-built for the realities of enterprise transformation and execution.

"Too many organizations struggle to align decisions and execution across the enterprise because they're not operating from the same source of truth," said Gil Mermelstein, West Monroe's CEO. "Clonal™ was built to solve that challenge, not just through technology, but through a deployment model that combines the platform with West Monroe's operational, technical, and organizational expertise required to drive enterprise change. By giving organizations a living model of how the business actually runs, Clonal™ helps leaders act faster and turn their technology investments into more measurable business outcomes."

What Makes Clonal™ Different: Real-Time Business Execution for Competitive Advantage

For many organizations, the challenge is not a lack of data. It is the inability to translate signals from across the enterprise into timely, coordinated action. AI pilots, dashboards, and disconnected automation efforts often fail to produce sustained business value because execution remains fragmented across systems and teams. In fact, 73% of C-suite executives think their organizations could see up to 25% of revenue upside from cutting their decision-making time in half — reinforcing how operational drag increasingly affects business performance. West Monroe developed Clonal™ to address that gap.

As enterprises have been conditioned to expect multi-year transformation timelines before seeing measurable operational value, Clonal™ is designed to compress that timeline into weeks by activating the systems, workflows, and operational data organizations already have in place.

Clonal™'s differentiators are rooted in real-time business execution:

Connects fragmented systems into a shared, real-time view of the business, surfacing bottlenecks, risks, and margin impacts as they happen

Embeds intelligence into workflows rather than stopping at dashboards and alerts

Runs in the customer's own environment, with no shared infrastructure or forced lock-in

Overlays existing systems with no replacement required, deploying in days and hitting the P&L in weeks

Delivers governed execution with controls, auditability, and measurement built in

West Monroe Brings the Future of Operational Intelligence Directly to Clients

Clonal™ is part of West Monroe's broader approach to helping clients modernize their businesses with measurable outcomes at a time when speed and execution increasingly determine competitive advantage.

"Most enterprise AI initiatives fail because organizations still lack the operational context, workflow integration, governance, and trust needed to turn intelligence into action," said John Rosato, Head of Technology at West Monroe. "Clonal™ was engineered to solve those four challenges together, inside the customer's environment and on top of the systems they already run. That's what turns AI investment into measurable business outcomes."

To support growing client demand for Clonal™, West Monroe will triple the size of the team responsible for delivering and evolving the platform by the end of 2026.

For more information about Clonal™, including opportunities to explore the platform and receive a customized execution plan for your organization, visit WestMonroe.com/clonal.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is an AI-native global consulting firm built for today's pace of change. We combine deep industry expertise with modern technology and business transformation capabilities to help organizations move faster and deliver measurable impact with speed to value and certainty of results through execution excellence. We don't just talk about what's possible—we apply AI and technology where it matters most, pairing strategic insights with hands-on execution to help clients move from strategy to results, faster.

Clients tell us we show up differently. Our employee ownership model fuels an all-in approach grounded in practical execution, measurable impact, and lasting partnership. That commitment has earned recognition from Forbes and Business Insider and made West Monroe one of only 22 companies recognized worldwide for building high-quality careers.

See what's possible at westmonroe.com.

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SOURCE West Monroe