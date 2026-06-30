West Monroe Named "Overall AI Consulting Firm of the Year" in 2026 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Recognition underscores West Monroe's position as a market leader redefining consulting for the AI era through AI-native delivery and execution

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, an AI-native global consulting firm, today announced it has been named "Overall AI Consulting Firm of the Year" in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards program.

The designation is a culmination of West Monroe's recent investments and innovations to become an AI-native firm, including the launch of WestMonroe.ai, its public platform of AI-powered strategy agents; Clonal™, its operational intelligence platform; and an internal AI Store where employees can access 450+ AI solutions. As AI reshapes work across every industry and expectations of professional services partners continue to evolve, West Monroe has transformed itself into an AI-native firm—embedding AI into how it works, delivers, and makes decisions—so it can help clients move faster, learn faster, and create value with greater confidence based on firsthand experience.

"We're honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough as Overall AI Consulting Firm of the Year, especially at a moment when AI is fundamentally reshaping both business and consulting," said Bret Greenstein, Chief AI Officer at West Monroe. "This award reflects the intentional investments we've made in reimagining consulting through an AI-native lens, experience that directly translates to client advisory and delivery. The firms that create the most value in the AI era will be those that have transformed their own organizations and can bring that firsthand experience to clients. That's why we've consistently raised the bar for ourselves, embedding AI across how we operate, and transforming how we work so we can advise from a position of real-world execution, not just theory."

West Monroe has spent the last several years integrating AI into its strategy, delivery, workforce, and operations. These investments and achievements have already earned the firm significant recognition in 2026, including the only Gold Stevie® Award for AI-Driven Culture of Innovation across all companies, a Bronze Stevie® Award for Chief AI Officer of the Year awarded to Bret Greenstein, a Top Management Consulting Firm of the Year by Forbes in the highly sought after Artificial Intelligence category.

"West Monroe possesses everything you need under one roof and puts it into practice," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at AI Breakthrough. "AI capabilities are evolving weekly and delays quickly erode value. However, companies are realizing that AI transformation is more than deploying LLM tooling or giving employees access to the latest frontier models and a workflow tool. West Monroe is redefining what it means to be an AI services provider, integrating strategy, implementation, workforce enablement, and governance into a single delivery model to enable teams to move at speed and deliver real business impact. Clients benefit from solutions that are proven in practice, not just designed in theory."

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have recognized important advancements in artificial intelligence across categories including agentic AI, generative AI, computer vision, AIOps, robotics, natural language processing, and industry-specific AI applications. AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence market, and received more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 countries across its 2026 awards program. Winners in this year's program included market leaders such as NVIDIA, Snowflake, Dell Technologies, HP, and Qualcomm.

To learn more about West Monroe's AI capabilities, visit https://www.westmonroe.com/ai.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is an AI-native global consulting firm built for today's pace of change. We combine deep industry expertise with modern technology and business transformation capabilities to help organizations move faster and deliver measurable impact with speed to value and certainty of results through execution excellence. We don't just talk about what's possible—we apply AI and technology where it matters most, pairing strategic insights with hands-on execution to help clients move from strategy to results, faster.

Clients tell us we show up differently. Our employee ownership model fuels an all-in approach grounded in practical execution, measurable impact, and lasting partnership. That commitment has earned recognition from Forbes and Business Insider and made West Monroe one of only 22 companies recognized worldwide for building high-quality careers.

See what's possible at westmonroe.com.

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SOURCE West Monroe