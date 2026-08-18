West Monroe Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for People, Organization, and Change Management Consulting Services

The firm's deep AI integration, execution-oriented approach, and expertise across M&A come together to drive people and organizational transformation

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, an AI-native global consulting firm, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide People, Organization, and Change Management Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (#US54124726, August 2026).

As AI reshapes how work gets done, organizations are facing a broader transformation challenge: redesigning roles, workflows, and operating models while helping people adapt to the change. West Monroe helps organizations navigate that complexity by bringing together workforce and organizational strategy, change management, and hands-on execution. It also brings firsthand experience from its own AI-native transformation and industry-leading AI capabilities, translating what it is learning into practical approaches for clients. The firm's work, primarily delivered through its Organization, People & Change practice, spans HR transformation, organizational design, AI workforce readiness, and the implications of M&A.

According to the IDC MarketScape, West Monroe was recognized for its:

AI-embedded consulting delivery: "West Monroe's most distinguishing attribute in this market is the depth of its AI integration at the consulting delivery level."

"West Monroe's most distinguishing attribute in this market is the depth of its AI integration at the consulting delivery level." Execution-oriented approach to transformation: "West Monroe is a consulting firm known for an execution-oriented approach to change management that ties organizational change directly to technology and operational transformation rather than treating it as a standalone HR exercise."

"West Monroe is a consulting firm known for an execution-oriented approach to change management that ties organizational change directly to technology and operational transformation rather than treating it as a standalone HR exercise." Strong, long-term client relationships: "A client NPS of 85 and an average engagement tenure of three to five years together indicate positive relationship quality."

"A client NPS of 85 and an average engagement tenure of three to five years together indicate positive relationship quality." Capabilities across M&A: "The firm's transaction support capability, which spans organizational design, talent, HR, and change through the full deal life cycle, also gives it a distinctive angle in private equity and M&A-intensive client situations that generalist competitors do not typically emphasize as directly."

"We're proud to be named a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape and to see our approach recognized in this market," said Dave Hilborn, Managing Partner and Practice Lead for Organization, People & Change at West Monroe. "For many companies, the technology is moving faster than the organization around it. They're investing in AI while simultaneously confronting bigger questions about the work itself such as what people do, how roles and workflows change, and how the operating model needs to evolve. The organizations that address those questions alongside their technology investments will be the ones that turn AI into meaningful business impact."

These capabilities are delivering measurable results for clients. Recent examples include:

Helped a global transportation company transition thousands of employees to one technology ecosystem following a $10.5 billion carveout, minimizing disruption and strengthening employee readiness.

Modernized a regional health plan's contact center with AI, cutting call abandonment by more than 50% and driving $15M+ in projected cost savings.

Built an AI-powered workforce strategy for a wealth management technology firm, cutting analysis time by 50% and identifying 17.7% in annual labor cost savings.

"West Monroe is well suited for embedding AI into its consulting delivery while helping clients translate its potential into how their organizations actually operate, " said Bill Latshaw, Research Director at IDC. "That combination of AI fluency and hands-on execution makes West Monroe a compelling partner for companies looking to move from AI experimentation to meaningful transformation."

Business leaders can experience West Monroe's workforce and AI expertise firsthand through WestMonroe.ai, its "consulting-as-an-agent" platform offering on-demand AI strategy agents for workforce strategy, AI readiness, and other business challenges.

West Monroe was also named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US54788126, August 2026).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates consulting providers through a rigorous assessment of their current capabilities and future strategies, incorporating vendor interviews, market research and client experiences to help organizations evaluate potential partners.

To learn more and access the licensed vendor excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide People, Organization, and Change Management Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, visit: https://www.westmonroe.com/insights/idc-marketscape-change-management-consulting-2026.

About IDC MarketScape

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide People, Organization, and Change Management Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, Bill Latshaw, #US54124726, August 2026.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is an AI-native global consulting firm built for today's pace of change. We combine deep industry expertise with modern technology and business transformation capabilities to help organizations move faster and deliver measurable impact with speed to value and certainty of results through execution excellence. We don't just talk about what's possible—we apply AI and technology where it matters most, pairing strategic insights with hands-on execution to help clients move from strategy to results, faster.

Clients tell us we show up differently. Our employee ownership model fuels an all-in approach grounded in practical execution, measurable impact, and lasting partnership. That commitment has earned recognition from Forbes and Business Insider and made West Monroe one of only 22 companies recognized worldwide for building high-quality careers.

See what's possible at westmonroe.com.

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SOURCE West Monroe