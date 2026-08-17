Westchester Medical Center Health Network Names Frances Spreer Albert, CPA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) today announced the appointment of Frances Spreer Albert, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a critical strategic hire who will help guide the network's long-term financial strategy, operational performance and continued investment in advanced care for patients and communities across the Hudson Valley. She succeeds interim CFO Michael Burke, who retired July 1 after playing an instrumental role in strengthening WMCHealth's financial position and stability during his year with the network.

Frances Spreer Albert, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

"Patients across the Hudson Valley are counting on WMCHealth to invest wisely in the care they need today and the services they will need tomorrow," said David Lubarsky, MD, MBA, FASA, President and Chief Executive Officer of WMCHealth. "Frances brings the financial discipline and experience leading complex academic health systems that will help strengthen our network, support sustainable growth and advance our mission of delivering the highest level of care."

Spreer Albert joins WMCHealth from Albany Med Health System, where she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of a four-hospital, $3 billion, multi-hospital academic health system. She will lead WMCHealth's financial strategy, identify opportunities to strengthen performance and support the network's continued growth and integration.

At Albany Med, Spreer Albert strengthened liquidity, advanced major capital initiatives and led financial recovery efforts during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spearheaded the $400 million A-rated inaugural public debt transaction. Under her leadership, Albany Med improved its cash-to-total-debt ratio from 26 percent to approximately 180 percent, secured $123 million in CARES Act grants and $169 million in Medicare advances, and executed a post-COVID mitigation plan that delivered a $73 million turnaround in its first year.

Earlier in her career, Spreer Albert spent 12 years at KPMG, rising from Staff Accountant to Senior Manager and providing accounting and consulting services to healthcare, financial services and government clients. While at KPMG, she worked as an interim Chief Financial Officer and controller on engagements for organizations in transition.

Spreer Albert was named CFO of the Year by the Albany Business Review in 2018 and received the Stoneman Distinguished Alumni Award from the University at Albany in 2025. She earned her degree in accounting, business and Spanish from the University at Albany.

About Westchester Medical Center Health Network

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) is the Hudson Valley's only academic medical center-led health network, serving nearly 2.5 million residents across more than 6,000 square miles. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, WMCHealth includes hospitals across seven campuses, 60 ambulatory care sites, nearly 13,500 employees and nearly 3,000 attending physicians. WMCHealth is home to the region's only Level 1 adult and pediatric trauma center with 24/7 Medevac, advanced care children's hospital, organ transplant center, full-service heart center, and Level 4 neonatal ICU, as well as the only Burn Center between New York City and the Canadian border. WMCHealth includes community hospitals, specialized institutes and centers, skilled nursing and one of the largest behavioral health systems in New York State. For more information, visit WMCHealth.org or follow WMCHealth on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.