Western Midstream Announces Participation in the Solitude Pipeline System

WES holds a 7.5% equity interest in the Solitude Pipeline System joint venture which has reached a positive Final Investment Decision to construct two 48-inch natural gas pipelines running from the Permian Basin to Katy, Texas.

Solitude will deliver scalable, long-haul natural gas transportation, with initial capacity of approximately 2.25 Bcf/d expected in late 2029 and an additional 2.25 Bcf/d in 2030 with the ability to increase capacity thereafter to accommodate shipper demand.

WES has taken firm transportation capacity on the pipelines, providing incremental residue takeaway and enhanced flow assurance for its Delaware Basin customers.

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership"), announced its participation in the Solitude Pipeline System joint venture ("Solitude"), operated by WhiteWater. Through Solitude, in which WES holds a 7.5% equity interest, a positive Final Investment Decision ("FID") has been reached to construct two 48-inch natural gas pipelines, each running from the Permian Basin to Katy, Texas. The project has secured substantial long-term firm transportation agreements with predominantly investment-grade shippers to support the FID. Solitude will deliver scalable, long-haul natural gas transportation to support Permian Basin growth and expanding Gulf Coast markets.

The joint venture's pipeline system will feature a flexible, phased design that provides initial capacity of approximately 2.25 Bcf/d in late 2029, and an additional 2.25 Bcf/d in 2030, with the ability to increase capacity thereafter to accommodate shipper demand. Capacity commissioning can be accelerated or deferred to align with evolving market dynamics. Solitude is expected to enter service in the second half of 2029, subject to receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

"We are excited to partner with WhiteWater and the other owners of Solitude to build incremental natural-gas takeaway that supports continued Permian Basin growth and expanding Gulf Coast demand, including LNG exports," said Oscar K. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of WES. "Unlike our other long-haul joint ventures, WES has taken firm capacity on the Solitude pipelines, enabling enhanced flow assurance for our customers. We firmly believe that as the basin continues to be developed and gas-to-oil ratios rise, residue takeaway capacity will be critical to allow Permian Basin producers to maximize the value of their production, and this investment allows us to better serve current customers and compete for new volumes, all while meeting our required return thresholds."

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity-price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WHITEWATER

WhiteWater is an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company and operator of multiple gas transmission assets. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to close and realize the expected benefits from the Brazos acquisition; meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets and integrate the Brazos assets into our portfolio; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP