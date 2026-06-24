Westfield Specialty acquires renewal rights for DOXA's Arris Property Underwriters Program; Westfield Specialty remains opportunistic

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty announced today the acquisition of the renewal rights for DOXA's Arris Property Underwriters Program. The E&S commercial property program provided custom solutions for real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, municipalities, and manufacturing through wholesale distribution. The renewal rights deal provides Westfield Specialty with an opportunity to continue to grow and diversify their property book.

Joe Guerrero, Chief Underwriting & Product Officer, DOXA, commented, "Westfield Specialty is a strong DOXA carrier partner, and we are pleased to collaborate with their experienced team to support brokers with property solutions for clients of Arris Property."

Jack Kuhn, President, Westfield Specialty commented, "We continue to remain opportunistic in the market and committed to helping our trading partners find solutions for their customers. The DOXA renewal rights acquisition is timely given the challenges the industry has seen with the property market over the past few years."

Andy Hendrix, Executive Vice President, Westfield Specialty commented, "We are impressed with the group of clients that DOXA's Arris has written in a short timeframe. Westfield Specialty's property team is excited to bring its ability to scale market solutions for wholesale brokers and the new insureds introduced to Westfield Specialty as result of this transaction."

Westfield Specialty currently offers customized shared and layered property, as well as middle-market property insurance solutions on a wholesale basis. The Company continues to have year-over-year profitable growth with the most recent financials reporting gross written premium (GWP) of $559 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 31% year over year, while delivering a Combined Ratio (CR) of 95.7%.

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier that combines global reach with local market expertise, supported by the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, and our Luxembourg-based European company platform. Westfield Specialty delivers strategic, creative coverage solutions designed to help protect businesses, mitigate risk, and assist in driving growth for clients.

Working collaboratively with brokers and insureds, our team structures coverage that reflects the realities of today's risk environment. Westfield Specialty underwrites across the U.S., Europe, the London market, and MENA, with offices in the U.S., London, Dubai, and Luxembourg, and continues to expand specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

About DOXA:

DOXA is an award-winning specialty insurance platform that acquires and grows niche-market-focused insurance program administrators, underwriting and program distribution companies including MGAs, MGUs, brokers and direct-to-consumer operators. DOXA was built to create a community of excellence where MGAs and MGUs partner with each other, carriers and agents to find exceptional solutions for diverse business risks. By combining deep vertical knowledge, operational agility and human integrity, DOXA creates collective excellence across the specialty insurance ecosystem to fuel the exceptional. For information visit www.DOXA.com

SOURCE Westfield Specialty