Westfield Specialty reports strong first quarter 2026 growth and underwriting performance

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty reported gross written premium (GWP) of $559 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 31% year over year, while delivering a Combined Ratio (CR) of 95.7%. Results exceeded expectations despite a more active loss environment during the quarter.

Growth momentum continued across several product lines, reflecting the successful execution of the Company's diversified underwriting strategy. Specialty U.S., which now includes our Surety results, generated $298 million in GWP, up 41% year over year, while Specialty International delivered $261 million in GWP, an increase of 21%. Continued investments in underwriting talent and platform capabilities are contributing to scalable growth and increasing operating leverage and profitability across the business.

Jack Kuhn, President of Westfield Specialty, said, "Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength and resilience of Westfield Specialty's diversified platform. We continued to achieve strong premium growth while maintaining disciplined underwriting performance in a dynamic market environment."

Westfield Specialty's underwriting portfolio remains broadly diversified across geographies and product lines, enabling the business to navigate market volatility while continuing to support brokers and clients with flexible specialty insurance solutions.

Jack Kuhn, commented, "The investments we've made in underwriting talent, product capabilities, and technology continue to support profitable growth across our portfolio. We are particularly encouraged by the strong execution of our international team as they continue reshaping the business for long-term success, as well as the successful launch of our Luxembourg company market platform under the leadership of Cornelia Roskau.

Our U.S. platform also delivered broad-based growth, reflecting strong market opportunities and the depth of expertise across our teams. We recently added Inland Marine expertise to our team, and we are excited to provide this additional solution to our brokers. Additionally, we are now seeing tremendous momentum driven by the continued expansion of our accident and health team. The growth we are seeing in A&H is ahead of schedule, so we're looking to capitalize on that more than on some of our other product lines that might be in a softer market right now.

As we enter our fifth full year of operation, we remain focused on delivering sustainable profitable growth. Our performance reflects disciplined execution, diversified expansion, and a clear long-term strategy that positions specialty lines as a key driver of enterprise growth, diversification, and profitability."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.

Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that help protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Dubai. Westfield Specialty continues to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions to a global client base.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

SOURCE Westfield Specialty