Westwood and Integra Form Strategic Alliance to Serve Puerto Rico

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood), and Integra have formed a strategic alliance to provide engineering, surveying, architecture, landscape architecture, project delivery, and program management services across Puerto Rico.

The alliance brings together Westwood's resources and proven project delivery and program management services with Integra's local presence, market knowledge, and professional offerings to give clients the best of both.

"This alliance reflects our commitment to bringing world-class engineering, project delivery, and program management services to the communities we serve," said Bryan P. Powell, CEO of Westwood. "By combining our national platform with Integra's deep local knowledge and design excellence, we can deliver the kind of integrated, responsive service our clients expect."

"Partnering with Westwood allows us to expand what we can offer our clients in Puerto Rico and beyond," said Carlos Báez, President of Integra. "Together, we bring national resources and technical depth to every project, backed by professionals who know this market and these communities."

Professional services in Puerto Rico are delivered through Integra Design Group, a Puerto Rico professional services firm, and project delivery, program management, and administrative services will be provided by Westwood through its subsidiary Westwood Consulting Services. Together, Westwood and Integra are positioned to meet Puerto Rico's growing demand for integrated professional services, from planning and design to construction management and program delivery. The alliance is built to scale, offering clients a unified team with national reach and genuine local presence.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is an award-winning, full-service, professional engineering firm specializing in wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, power delivery, EV infrastructure, commercial, institutional, residential, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation. View more Westwood facts.

About Integra Design Group

Integra Design Group is a multidisciplinary architecture and engineering firm that has spent 25 years designing infrastructure built to perform under pressure and endure for generations. Combining architectural vision with engineering precision, Integra delivers integrated services across the water, power, transportation, and buildings & places markets—from civil, structural, and MEP engineering to surveying, environmental studies, construction management, and disaster recovery. With offices in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, North Carolina, and Virginia.

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services