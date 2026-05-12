What Began as a Bedbug Travel Nightmare Became a Children's Literacy Initiative Ahead of Bed Bug Awareness Week

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bed Bug Awareness Week approaches this June and summer travel season begins, Florida businesswoman, author, and founder of The Traveling Saleslady, Deanna Vigliotta, is sharing how an unexpected encounter with bedbugs while traveling for work ultimately inspired both a children's book and an early literacy initiative designed to support young children and working families.

The Traveling Saleslady Meets Live Bedbugs: Sales Tips Galore for Road Warriors was inspired by Deanna Vigliotta's real-life experience acquiring bedbugs while traveling for work and shares travel awareness, humor, and sales insights for professionals on the road. Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away by Deanna Vigliotta is the featured children's book within the KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program, helping young children navigate emotions and family connection when parents travel for work.

After acquiring bedbugs during a business trip several years ago, Vigliotta transformed the stressful experience into her first book, The Traveling Saleslady Meets Live Bedbugs: Sales Tips Galore for Road Warriors, a blend of travel awareness, humor, and real-world insights for professionals who spend significant time on the road.

That experience later inspired her children's book, Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away, created to help young children navigate emotions and uncertainty when parents travel for work. The story encourages communication, reassurance, and family connection for children who may struggle with separation during business travel.

Today, Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away serves as the featured book within the KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program, a classroom initiative designed for Pre-K through Kindergarten students that combines reading, storytelling, social-emotional learning, and interactive literacy activities.

"What started as a difficult and stressful travel experience unexpectedly opened the door to something much bigger," said Vigliotta. "I realized there were opportunities to educate traveling professionals while also creating meaningful classroom conversations around emotions, communication, and family connection."

The KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program includes classroom literacy kits featuring the children's book, discussion prompts, activities, a custom plush friendly bedbug, and educational materials designed to build confidence and encourage participation among young students. The initiative also highlights the important roles parents, grandparents, and caregivers play both at home and in the workforce.

Vigliotta, a longtime healthcare sales executive, speaker, and author, has spent more than 30 years working with professionals across the country. Through The Traveling Saleslady platform, she now combines storytelling, business travel experiences, parenting themes, and literacy-focused initiatives aimed at supporting both adults and children.

As conversations surrounding bedbugs and travel continue nationwide, Vigliotta hopes her story offers a different perspective, one centered on resilience, creativity, education, and turning unexpected challenges into opportunities that positively impact others.

The story also offers strong visual and human-interest elements for television, podcast, and digital media coverage, including classroom literacy kits, interactive learning tools, and the unexpected transformation of a difficult travel experience into a positive educational initiative.

Social media outreach and digital content for The Traveling Saleslady brand are managed by Texas-based Brilliant Beam Media.

Available for:

Virtual television interviews

Phone and podcast interviews

Parenting and travel media commentary

Classroom literacy discussions

Bed Bug Awareness Week feature stories

Remote media appearances nationwide

Media Contact:

Deanna Vigliotta

Founder, The Traveling Saleslady

Phone: 407.256.8162

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://thetravelingsaleslady.com/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/deannavigliotta

About The Traveling Saleslady

The Traveling Saleslady is a brand created to support traveling professionals through storytelling, educational resources, podcast content, books, and community initiatives. Founded by Deanna Vigliotta, the company focuses on sales tips, travel experiences, family connection, personal growth, and literacy-driven programs that inspire both adults and children.

SOURCE The Traveling Saleslady LLC