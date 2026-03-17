The Traveling Saleslady® and JJV Affiliates Announce Nationwide Expansion of KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Traveling Saleslady® (TSL), founded by author and entrepreneur Deanna L. Vigliotta, has partnered with JJV Affiliates, led by CEO Jan Kielec, to expand the KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program nationwide, bringing inclusive, hands-on literacy experiences to preschool and kindergarten classrooms across the United States.

Inspired by Vigliotta's children's book Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away, KinderCinch™ was born from an unexpected turning point. After acquiring bedbugs while traveling for work, Vigliotta transformed the experience into an opportunity, first authoring The Traveling Saleslady Meets Live Bedbugs, and later creating a children's story focused on resilience, empathy, and family connection.

Today, that story has evolved into a classroom-based literacy initiative designed to engage young learners in a fun and memorable way.

Each participating student receives a hands-on literacy kit that includes a paperback copy of Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away, a Bedbug plush companion, word search puzzle, themed magnet and stickers, and a customizable cinch sack featuring the Bedbug character. Students color their sack and name their Bedbug, creating a sense of pride, ownership, and excitement around reading.

The program is designed so that every child in the classroom receives the same materials, ensuring full participation and an inclusive shared experience.

Teachers are also provided with a structured discussion guide that encourages conversations about family roles, empathy, and intergenerational relationships, reinforced by the grandmother character in the story.

Vigliotta, who serves full time as National Sales Manager for TZMO USA, Inc., partnered with JJV Affiliates to help scale the program responsibly while maintaining its mission.

"I remain deeply committed to my full-time career with TZMO USA, Inc.," said Vigliotta. "Expanding KinderCinch™ nationally required a trusted strategic partner. Jan brings the operational leadership and sponsorship expertise needed to help this program grow."

Kielec said the program's inclusive design was a key reason for joining the initiative.

"One of the most powerful elements of KinderCinch™ is that every student participates," said Kielec. "That shared experience builds confidence, belonging, and excitement around reading."

The program recently completed a pilot in partnership with Junior Achievement of Orange County & Inland Empire. In addition, The Traveling Saleslady® donates $1 from every book sold to Junior Achievement of Orange County & Inland Empire and Junior Achievement of Central Florida.

KinderCinch™ is now preparing for nationwide classroom partnerships and corporate sponsorship expansion.

For more information, visit:

www.thetravelingsaleslady.com

Media Contacts

Deanna L. Vigliotta

Founder, The Traveling Saleslady®

Creator, KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program

Phone: 407.256.8162

Email: [email protected]

Jan Kielec

CEO, JJV Affiliates

Phone: 845.656.1538

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Traveling Saleslady LLC