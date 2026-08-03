What Does It Cost to Launch a Fund? Fundway's Free Fund Cost Aggregator, Using Verified Providers

Fundway (fundwayplatform.com) is live, being the first platform where fund managers see fund costs across global jurisdictions and connect with leading service providers.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundway (fundwayplatform.com) went live today as the first platform where fund managers can see what it costs to set up and run a fund across global jurisdictions and connect directly with leading service providers to make it happen.

For years, the fund industry remained and operated as closed circuit, unavailable to approach by emerging fund managers, looking to launch a fund. Everyone who tried to, also knows the problem - the prices remain hidden and unknown for a while. A manager planning their first fund has to request quotes one by one, from administrators, lawyers and auditors, and the answers arrive slowly, in different formats, with wide ranges, variables and plenty of "it depends." It can take weeks to arrive at a number solid enough for a business plan, and even then the search for the right firms is still ahead.

Fundway completely flips the script and changed this industry wide problem. Simply answer a few questions about the fund you have in mind: strategy, size, expected numbers of investors and transactions, valuation frequency, launch timeline and distribution regions. Within seconds, you receive a cost breakdown, and alongside it, quotes from verified providers matched to your fund who are ready to take it from plan to launch.

"We kept hearing the same story from people trying to start their first fund. They spent more time finding out what things cost, and who to even call, than deciding whether the fund made sense," said Cyril Oresansky, Fundway's founder. "Fundway answers both questions at once. Here is what it costs, and here are the firms who can do it."

Bolder Group and Funds Avenue / Trustmoore have already joined as major verified partners, with more industry leaders already being in advanced discussions. Verified partners give Fundway their actual fee schedules, so the numbers on the platform come from the providers themselves. When a manager is ready, they connect with their chosen provider in one click, and the provider responds with a tailored proposal.

"Emerging managers bring a great deal of energy and fresh thinking to the funds industry, but they often need practical support early on, before the fund is even launched. As a boutique administrator, we have always tried to be close to that part of the market, to offer accessible guidance and flexibility to newer managers. Such partnership with Fundway is another way for us to stay connected to managers at the point where good advice can make a real difference," said Jeroen van Zanten, Global Head of Growth, Bolder Group.

Fundway is free for both seasoned and emerging fund managers and earns its revenue from provider partnerships. It covers hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, digital assets and family office structures, across the Cayman Islands, Delaware, Luxembourg, Ireland, Singapore, the UK, Switzerland and dozens of other domiciles.

Fundway is the first platform to compare fund setup and management costs across global jurisdictions and connect managers with verified service providers. It was founded by Cyril Oresansky and is based in Bratislava.

Media contact:

Cyril Oresansky, Founder and CEO

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Cyril Oresansky

fundwayplatform.com/

SOURCE Fundway