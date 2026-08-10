What Hebei Can Offer 丨Unlocking the Openness Code of Inland City

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report from Great Wall New Media --How does a city connect with the world through its distinctive industries? Baoding is located in the inland area of the North China Plain. Nourished by profound cultural traditions, it has developed distinctive industrial clusters represented by carving, luggage manufacturing, and new energy. In Quyang, with a heritage of more than 2,000 years of craftsmanship, the carving industry has formed a complete system integrating design, production, and sales, with products exported worldwide. In Baigou, the luggage industry has grown over more than four decades into a fully integrated industrial chain, exporting products to more than 200 countries and regions, making it one of China's key luggage export bases.

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In recent years, Baoding has accelerated the development of emerging industries such as new energy and green buildings, promoting industrial upgrading toward higher-end and greener development. Together, these industries support an open economic structure in an inland city, demonstrating the vitality and resilience of China's county-level economy as it integrates into the global market.

Recently, foreign media journalists from Eurasian and Arab countries visited Baoding, conducting on-site investigations in Quyang, Baigou, and related industrial parks. From production lines to corporate exhibition halls, they gained a comprehensive view of the city's industrial development and experienced its efforts in promoting openness and international cooperation.

SOURCE Great Wall New Media