What If Media Group Named Among "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2021" By The Financial Times

FORT LEE, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What If Media Group , an industry-leading performance marketing company, today announced it has been named by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas for 2021. The Financial Times (FT), one of the world's leading news organizations, partnered with research company Statista to identify the 500 businesses that most significantly contributed to economic growth in 2020 and has included What If Media Group among their prestigious list.

"The pandemic introduced tremendous uncertainty into the marketplace. Companies that were able to innovate and pivot quickly were the ones to not just survive, but truly thrive," said Josh Gillon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of What If Media Group. "Being recognised by FT, an organization that is world-renowned for its authority, integrity, and accuracy, is a tremendous honor, and it's incredibly validating to be named among the most innovative companies in the world, especially after a year of so much adversity."

Considering tens of thousands of companies in both North America and South America, FT used evaluation criteria to ensure that only companies of a minimum size were eligible, with applications certified by their executives and researched by Statista. The resulting list of companies demonstrates the largest growth in 2020 (limited to organic sales alone and excluding growth by acquisition and other means) with the technology sector dominating the list.

"With the recent launch of our artificial intelligence platform, ARIA, and extensive proprietary media assets, What If Media Group is distinguished as the industry's premier performance marketing platform, enabling customers to seize opportunities across multiple channels in order to drive consumer acquisition," added Seth Gottlieb, President and Co-Founder of What If Media Group.

About What If Media Group:

Founded in 2012, What If Media Group is an award-winning, performance-marketing company that enables the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale. By leveraging data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies across multiple proprietary marketing channels and sophisticated targeting technology, and utilizing insights based on millions of consumer ad interactions each day, What If Media Group delivers the most cost-effective and highest-performing marketing campaigns for its clients. For more information, please visit whatifmediagroup.com .

