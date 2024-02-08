Super Bowl Viewers Reject Gambling, Fast-Food

They're putting all their chips on homemade dips!

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting apps are geared up to spend over $1 billion on Super Bowl-related advertising this weekend — but don't let that number deceive you. According to The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group), 83% of Americans have no interest in any gambling activities related to the big game.

A deluge of ads in recent years for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel has many wondering whether sports media is complicit in breeding a new generation of gambling addicts. While trends in youth gambling are certainly cause for concern, less than 10% of our respondents plan to bet on the Super Bowl through a sports betting app — the same number that will participate in social betting games like "squares."

Equally surprising is that only 24% of viewers intend to order-in food for the occasion. Though scarfing down boxes of pizza and wings remains a Super Bowl staple for nearly a quarter of our respondents, far more Americans (57%) prefer to watch the broadcast over food prepared at home. 14% of viewers have no intention of snacking at all.

Come Sunday, fast food companies and online sportsbooks will eagerly fork over $7 million for every thirty seconds of ad time. But, regardless of the ever-more-expensive commercial onslaught and what it seems to communicate about the state of our culture, most Americans remain content with a simple evening and a home-cooked meal.

Data reported by The American Survey is based on at least 13,500 responses from our 500,000 daily users polled randomly across the United States, giving us a 99% confidence level with a margin of error of +/-1%. To learn more about this survey or how our surveys can help you, contact: https://whatifmediagroup.com/pr/

What If Media Group is an award-winning performance marketing company based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. What If makes it possible for the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale by leveraging the company's first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies. To learn more about What If, visit: https://whatifmediagroup.com/. To see other survey results and blogs, visit: https://whatifmediagroup.com/blog.

