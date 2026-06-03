What If the Best Way to Protect Data Was to Delete It First?

Issued on behalf of Integrated Quantum Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — Every few years, a security idea comes along that inverts the usual logic. For decades, the strategy for protecting sensitive data has been to build higher walls around it — stronger encryption, tighter access controls, better monitoring. But attackers keep finding ways over, under, and through the walls, and the explosion of artificial intelligence has made the problem worse by pouring more sensitive data into more systems than ever before. So a handful of companies have started asking a different question: what if you simply removed the sensitive data from the equation entirely, so there is nothing valuable left to steal?

That is the bet at the heart of Integrated Quantum Technologies, and on June 3, 2026 the company introduced and integrated it into Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, a leading global platform.

The launch

At Snowflake Summit 26, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies, launched VEIL™ on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. The integration is designed to let enterprises secure sensitive data before it ever enters machine-learning pipelines, using a privacy-preserving framework that removes personally identifiable information — PII — while conserving and even enhancing the data's usefulness for training and running AI models.

The elegance of the approach is in its inversion of the usual trade-off. Conventional security assumes you must choose between protecting data and using it; lock it down and it is safe but less useful, open it up and it is useful but exposed. VEIL™'s pitch is that you can have both — strip out the identifiers that make data dangerous, transform what remains into compact, secured representations, and feed those into models that are just as powerful, arguably more so. As EVP of AI & Innovation Jeremy Samuelson put it, the goal is to "protect the data that powers ML models without limiting their value and without willingly exposing it by using aging frameworks."

"The time has come where we need to stop giving attackers any chance of getting what they want. We need to remove it instead," Samuelson said. "VEIL™ does that — it removes PII and transforms data into secure, ultra compact representations, delivering super-charged ML models and next-gen security."

"As organizations scale their use of AI, protecting sensitive data and maintaining trust remain critical priorities across the industry," said Amy Kodl, the company's SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels.

See how VEIL™ fits into the AI-security landscape — view the full Integrated Quantum Technologies briefing here.

Why now: two threats, one answer

The timing reflects two threats converging at once. The first is immediate: AI is increasingly being used to automate and accelerate cyberattacks, raising the stakes for any organization holding sensitive data. The second is on a clock: quantum computing has created what security professionals call a "harvest now, decrypt later" threat — the risk that adversaries capture encrypted data today and decrypt it once quantum hardware matures. For data that must stay private for years, that future threat is effectively a present-day risk.

VEIL™ is designed to bridge that gap, addressing emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the rising complexity of deploying AI at scale. By removing sensitive identifiers up front, the approach attacks both problems simultaneously: there is less to steal in an AI-automated breach today, and less to decrypt in a quantum-enabled one tomorrow. It is the first commercial product under the company's broader AIQu™ platform — its long-term framework for privacy-preserving, resilient AI — alongside its Managed Services and SecureGuard360™ monitoring platform.

The company it now keeps

Launching on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud places Integrated Quantum Technologies in the orbit of some of the most consequential names in data and AI — a useful way to understand the landscape it is entering, even though these companies operate at vastly larger scale.

The most direct reference point is Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) itself, the cloud-native data platform on which VEIL™ now runs. Snowflake has spent the past two years repositioning itself as an AI Data Cloud, encouraging partners to build security, governance and AI tools directly on its platform so enterprises can adopt them without operational friction. For a company like Integrated Quantum, that partner ecosystem is the on-ramp to thousands of large customers; security partners like VEIL™ help address the data-protection concerns that can otherwise slow AI adoption.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) offers a second reference point as the company that has most aggressively turned sensitive-data analytics into an enterprise and government franchise. Palantir's platforms are built around the premise that the value of data lies in connecting and analyzing it — which makes protecting that data while preserving its utility exactly the problem privacy-preserving tools aim to solve. Palantir illustrates the scale of demand for trusted analysis of sensitive information, the same demand Integrated Quantum is targeting from the security side.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shows how quickly post-quantum security is moving from theory into infrastructure. Cloudflare has rolled out post-quantum cryptography across its network, encrypting a growing share of internet traffic with quantum-resistant protocols and making the technology available to the millions of websites and applications it serves. Cloudflare demonstrates that quantum-safe security is not a distant concept but something already being deployed at internet scale — validating the urgency behind Integrated Quantum's post-quantum positioning.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) rounds out the set as a data-security and cyber-resilience company focused on protecting and recovering enterprise data. As organizations pour data into AI systems, the question of how to secure, govern and recover that data becomes central — and Rubrik's rapid growth reflects how much enterprises are willing to spend on data security specifically. Rubrik underscores that data protection has become its own high-growth category, the broad market into which Integrated Quantum's narrower "remove the sensitive data" approach fits.

Across these names, the throughline is unmistakable: data has become both the fuel of AI and its biggest liability, and the market is rewarding companies that can make sensitive data safe to use. Integrated Quantum Technologies is attacking that problem from a distinctive angle — removing the sensitive data rather than merely guarding it — at a far earlier stage than these established players, but on the same platform many of them already touch.

Want the full VEIL™ and AIQu™ platform story? Explore the Integrated Quantum Technologies breakdown here.

What to watch

The launch is a milestone, not a finish line. Integrated Quantum Technologies is an early-commercial micro-cap, and the questions that matter now are about traction: whether joint Snowflake customers adopt VEIL™, whether that adoption converts into revenue, and whether the company can build out the rest of its AIQu™ platform behind it. Investors will also watch for follow-on partnerships and any certification or compliance milestones that make the product easier for large, regulated enterprises to buy.

None of that is guaranteed, and the risks — adoption, execution, competition from far larger companies, and the inherent uncertainty of an early-stage technology — are real. But the idea at the core of VEIL™ is genuinely timely: in a world where AI keeps multiplying the amount of sensitive data in motion and quantum computing threatens the encryption protecting it, "remove the data" is a compelling answer to a problem that is only getting bigger. The coming quarters will reveal whether the market agrees.

Stay ahead of the next Integrated Quantum Technologies update — get the full story here.

TRACK THE TREND WITH EAGLE EYE:

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SOURCES:

https://www.integratedquantum.com/

https://www.snowflake.com/en/summit/

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