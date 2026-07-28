Moore brings 16 years of restaurant finance leadership, including senior roles at Torchy's Tacos and Taco Bell

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger today announced QSR finance veteran Ryan Moore as its next Chief Financial Officer. Moore will join Whataburger July 31, bringing deep restaurant experience to help guide the company's financial strategy as the brand continues to grow.

Whataburger® Taps Experienced QSR Veteran Ryan Moore as Its Next CFO

"Ryan is a proven financial leader with deep experience in the restaurant industry and a strong track record of helping brands navigate periods of meaningful growth," said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud. "He's a collaborative leader who understands that when you invest wisely in your people, your operations and the customer experience, stronger financial results follow. He also understands how to create sustainable growth while protecting the qualities that have made Whataburger an iconic brand for 76 years. I'm excited to welcome Ryan to our leadership team as we continue building for the future."

Moore's 16 years of restaurant finance leadership include six years as Chief Financial Officer of Torchy's Tacos and 10 years at Taco Bell, where he served as Vice President of Finance. His experience includes helping restaurant brands grow beyond their core markets, aligning investment with growth and preparing organizations for their next stage.

"Whataburger is an iconic regional brand with the opportunity to become a national player," Moore said. "Success means finding the right way to share Whataburger with people who have not yet had the opportunity to experience it, while keeping the core essence and heart of the brand. It means making the right investments, taking the right risks and adapting thoughtfully as we enter new markets."

Moore succeeds Janelle Sykes, who will retire in September after more than six years with Whataburger. Sykes joined the company in February 2020 and has served as its Chief Financial Officer through the most expansive period of growth in the brand's history as Whataburger grew from 860 restaurants across 11 states to nearly 1,200 across a 17-state footprint today.

"Janelle's leadership has made a lasting impact on Whataburger, and we are deeply grateful for everything she has contributed," Stroud said. "Her knowledge of the business is invaluable, and she has laid the groundwork for our next chapter of success."

Sykes will work alongside Moore through September to support a seamless transition in Whataburger's financial leadership.

"Throughout my time with the brand, I have often said, 'There's never been a better time to be at Whataburger,' and it rings just as true today," Sykes said. "I am incredibly proud of what this team has built and grateful for the people I have had the privilege to work alongside. Whataburger has a clear strategy, a talented team and tremendous opportunity ahead. I will always be proud of what we accomplished together and excited to see where the brand goes next."

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ABOUT WHATABURGER®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce, besides that Fancy Ketchup, is our Family Members: real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

SOURCE Whataburger