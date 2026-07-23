Buy One, Get One Whataburger on National Whataburger Day, Plus Exclusive 76-Cent Deals Every Whataburger Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One day to celebrate just wasn't enough.

This August, Whataburger is celebrating 76 years of Goodness 24/7 with a month-long birthday bash, featuring exclusive offers available only through the Whataburger App for Whataburger Rewards members. Guests are encouraged to download the Whataburger App (iOS and Android) and create a Rewards account now so they're ready when each offer drops.

Whataburger® Celebrates 76 Years with a Month-Long Birthday Bash and Exclusive App-Only Offers

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/whataburger/9382851-en-whataburger-celebrates-76-years-with-month-long-birthday-bash-app-only-offers

The big celebration comes on National Whataburger Day, Saturday, Aug. 8, when Whataburger Rewards members can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Whataburger (entrée only) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time at participating locations.

Throughout August, every Whataburger Wednesday brings another 76-cent surprise, available exclusively in the Whataburger App (all local times):

Aug. 5: 76-cent Taquito with Cheese (entrée only), 6–11 a.m.

76-cent Taquito with Cheese (entrée only), 6–11 a.m. Aug. 8: Buy One, Get One Whataburger (entrée only), 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Buy One, Get One Whataburger (entrée only), 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Aug. 12: 76-cent 16-ounce Whatafresher, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

76-cent 16-ounce Whatafresher, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Aug. 19: 76-cent Big Ranch Wrap (entrée only), 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

76-cent Big Ranch Wrap (entrée only), 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Aug. 26: 76-cent Signature Chicken Sandwich (entrée only), 5–10 p.m.

All offers are exclusive to Whataburger Rewards members and can only be redeemed through the Whataburger App (one redemption per account, per offer).

Back in 1950, founder Harmon Dobson set out to make a burger so big it took two hands to hold and so good that after just one bite, customers would say, "What a burger!" Seventy-six years later, that same spirit of quality, hospitality and made-to-order goodness continues to bring friends, families and communities together every day.

From the first bite to the last photo, participating restaurants will celebrate National Whataburger Day with selfie stations, balloons, and other festive touches to help Guests join the fun.

"Birthdays are meant to be shared, and that's exactly what we're doing all month long," said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud. "Whether you've been ordering the same Whataburger for years or you've been waiting for the perfect excuse to try something new, we're celebrating the Guests who've made the last 76 years so special. Consider these weekly surprises our way of saying thank you."

Guests who haven't joined Whataburger Rewards yet can download the Whataburger App and create an account before the celebration begins. Offers will automatically appear in the app on their scheduled dates, making it easy to celebrate all month long.

Hungry for more? Whataburger serves fans 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or use the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and begin earning points toward their favorite menu items. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

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Whataburger PR

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SOURCE Whataburger