Whatfix Expands Its Deployment to Generali Global Corporate & Commercial's AGORA Underwriting Platform Across 27 Countries

AI-powered in-app guidance, analytics, and intelligent agents to support global underwriting operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in agentic digital adoption platform for enterprises, today announced that Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GC&C) has deployed Whatfix to drive agentic digital adoption across AGORA, its global underwriting platform, deployed in 27 countries across Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and North America.

Since its initial rollout in Portugal in 2021, Whatfix has scaled across the Generali Group to support teams in Italy, Switzerland, and most recently, the UK. Building on these outcomes, Generali has started implementing Whatfix within its Global Corporate & Commercial (GC&C) business unit through a gradual rollout designed to progressively engage all countries where AGORA is deployed. This marks the first deployment of Whatfix within GC&C and further establish the platform as a key enabler of digital adoption across the broader Generali ecosystem.

AGORA: The Single Entry Point for Global Underwriting

AGORA serves as the foundation of Generali GC&C's underwriting operations, bringing together risk engineering, pricing, policy administration, and claims-related workflows into a standardized global operating model.

As AGORA expanded across markets, Generali GC&C identified key challenges around user adoption, process consistency, data quality, and maintaining operational integrity across a highly regulated global insurance environment. A significant portion of support requests stemmed from users requiring additional guidance within complex workflows rather than application defects. To address these challenges, the organization selected Whatfix to provide contextual, in-app guidance and analytics directly within workflows.

AI-Native Digital Adoption and Analytics Built for Enterprise Insurance

Whatfix will deploy its AI-native product suite across AGORA, including in-app, contextual guidance embedded directly within underwriting workflows, and AI-powered analytics to identify friction points and optimize processes.

These capabilities are powered by intelligent agents across the Whatfix platform, with ScreenSense dynamically understanding user context and intent to deliver real-time, relevant support within workflows.

Expected Business Outcomes

The initiative is designed to:

Reduce IT support dependency through real-time, in-app assistance

Accelerate underwriter readiness and time-to-proficiency globally

Improve adoption of continuous platform updates through contextual in-app guidance

Enable consistent underwriting experiences across 27 countries

"AGORA is central to how we serve our global corporate clients," said Matthew Richardson, Global Head of Operations, Generali Global Corporate & Commercial. "Success starts with deploying technology but is realized by ensuring users can confidently follow the right process, every time. For us, Whatfix is less a training add-on and more an adoption control. It helps us reduce avoidable support demand, reinforce the right path, and deliver a more consistent experience across countries."

"Enterprise insurers operate in highly regulated, complex environments where every workflow matters," said Khadim Batti, Co-Founder and CEO of Whatfix. "By combining AI agents, and contextual guidance with analytics within AGORA, Generali GC&C is transforming how underwriting teams interact with technology; making adoption and outcomes continuous, intelligent, and measurable."

As Generali GC&C continues to evolve AGORA, the focus is shifting from deployment to value realization, improving user proficiency, strengthening service stability, building trust in data, and creating a foundation for scalable innovation across global underwriting operations.

This announcement builds on findings from a recent Whatfix commissioned study with Forrester Consulting, underscoring the critical role of digital adoption in translating enterprise technology and AI investments into measurable outcomes at scale.

About Generali Global Corporate & Commercial

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GC&C) provides insurance solutions and related services to medium‑large companies in over 180 countries worldwide. Backed by its solid expertise and knowledge of local markets and the corporate sector, GC&C provides structured solutions that can be personalized in Property, Casualty, Specialty Lines and Alternative Risk Transfer. Furthermore, through the experts of Multinational Programs, Claims and Loss Prevention, GC&C ensures consistent levels of service and protection for clients at global level.

Within the Generali Group, GC&C acts as a centre of excellence for parametric insurance, developing data‑driven solutions based on objective triggers designed to accelerate claims settlement and strengthen clients' resilience worldwide. Parametric Solutions represent one of the three pillars of GC&C's Alternative Risk Transfer offering, alongside Captive Solutions and Capital Solutions.

GC&C's total earned premiums were €3.1 billion in 2025. GC&C is part of Global Business Activities. For more information, visit https://www.generaliglobalcorporate.com/

About Whatfix:

Whatfix is the AI-native Digital Adoption Platform built for the modern enterprise. It helps organizations close the adoption gap by enabling users to use software effectively in the flow of work, while providing visibility into where users struggle.

Whatfix delivers an AI-native platform that combines digital adoption, analytics, simulation training, and intelligent agents to help enterprises realize value from technology investments faster. Powered by AI and ScreenSense™, the platform understands user context and intent to provide real-time guidance, automate support, identify friction points, and drive continuous process optimization. This enables organizations to accelerate adoption, improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock greater returns from enterprise software and AI initiatives.

Trusted by 600+ enterprises globally, including 80+ Fortune 500 companies such as Shell, Schneider Electric, Mercedes Benz, Heineken, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Whatfix helps organizations accelerate software adoption, improve productivity, and maximize the value of digital transformation and AI investments. With a global presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, Whatfix serves leading enterprises across some of the world's most complex and regulated industries. Backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

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SOURCE Whatfix