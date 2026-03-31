Whatfix-Commissioned Study Finds Enterprises Stand to Lose $10.9M Annually Due to Poor Digital Adoption

As AI adoption accelerates and effectiveness gaps persist, Whatfix bridges the gap building on strong 2025 momentum. The company is evolving into an AI-first platform powering measurable digital transformation at scale.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the AI-native platform for enterprise technology adoption, today released the findings of a study it commissioned with Forrester Consulting. The study found that a mid-sized enterprise of approximately 1,000 employees could lose an estimated $10.9 million annually due to poor digital adoption, underscoring the need for Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) to translate enterprise applications and AI investments into measurable outcomes.

The findings are based on a global survey of 335 senior decision-makers (Director level and above) across North America, Europe, APAC, and India, with the majority (97%) reporting annual revenues exceeding $1 billion.

Key Findings Highlight Why Digital Adoption Is Critical to Digital Transformation Success

$10.9M at risk: A mid-sized organization of 1,000 employees stands to lose an estimated $10.9 million annually due to ineffective digital adoption.

A mid-sized organization of 1,000 employees stands to lose an estimated $10.9 million annually due to ineffective digital adoption. 728 hours lost per employee: Workers spend hundreds of hours navigating poorly adopted or complex digital environments.

Workers spend hundreds of hours navigating poorly adopted or complex digital environments. AI adoption gap: While 76% of leaders prioritize AI adoption, only 27% view digital adoption as a critical enabler.

While 76% of leaders prioritize AI adoption, only 27% view digital adoption as a critical enabler. DAP maturity drives outcomes: Proficient organizations significantly outperform emergent peers on key metrics, including improved user experience (53% vs. 28%) and ROI maximization (56% vs. 28%).

As enterprises scale AI, digital adoption maturity becomes critical. Governance, workflow integration, and measurement determine impact. Modern DAPs are emerging as the orchestrator of AI execution, embedding governance, workflow intelligence and real-time contextual guidance directly into enterprise workflows to ensure measurable outcomes at scale.

Find the full insights from the Whatfix-commissioned Forrester Consulting study here. The study also includes a Forrester-defined framework for organizations to evaluate their digital adoption maturity.

"Enterprises are buying and building AI faster than ever, but adoption is not keeping pace," said Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO of Whatfix. "The real challenge is operationalizing intelligence inside real workflows with governance and measurable outcomes. Digital adoption maturity is no longer optional, it has become the difference between AI ambition and AI outcomes."

"We treat AI as driving intelligence into whatever we do. With frequent changes in content creators, consistency and speed of delivery are critical for us. This is where AI plays a powerful role," said Satyen Shah, Vice President – IT & Digital Solutions, JSW Steel. "AI is helping us contextualize user queries across Salesforce modules and deliver highly relevant, in-the-flow support. AI without context is of no use, and Whatfix's roadmap around contextual intelligence and automation is creating real impact for us."

Whatfix Momentum in 2025

1. Financial and Market Momentum Reinforce Category Leadership



In 2025, Whatfix continued its strong growth trajectory, registering 31% year-over-year revenue growth alongside a consistent margin expansion. Built on a foundation of robust core SaaS economics and improving operating leverage, the company continues to drive its growth agenda. This momentum was further validated by the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, where Whatfix is recognised as the top-ranked DAP for the fifth consecutive year and rising to #279 globally, a 24% jump in ranking, achieving a remarkable 275% growth rate. Whatfix's evolution toward an agentic product suite and AI-first innovation was also reinforced by the inclusion of its multi-product offerings—Digital Adoption, Product Analytics, and Mirror—in the 2025 Gartner Market Guides for both DAP and Product Analytics.



As the only Digital Adoption Platform recognized as a "Customers' Choice" vendor in the Gartner Voice of the Customer report for the third consecutive year, Whatfix continues to attract market leaders. New customers continue to drive growth, accounting for 44% of the new business, with a strong expansion and new wins across a portfolio of enterprise logos, including Shell, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Experian, Compass Group USA, Ceva Logistics, IDEXX Laboratories, Grant Thornton, and Sentry Insurance. This growth was achieved while maintaining a 99.9% CSAT score and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 53, reflecting deep product adoption and sustained customer value. Furthermore, Whatfix expanded its partner ecosystem to over 150 global partners, scaling AI-driven digital transformation across diverse industries and geographies.

2. Whatfix Product Suite: Accelerating AI Powered Digital Transformation

a. Artificial Intelligence



Screensense advanced as the core AI engine behind Whatfix, strengthening its ability to understand screen structure, workflow context, and user intent in real time.

Agentic Product-Suite

Whatfix launched a unified suite of AI Agents—Authoring, Guidance, Insights, and specialized domain agents. These were designed as a native intelligence layer embedded across the Whatfix suite, transforming how enterprises create content, guide users, and generate insights across their digital ecosystems.



Early enterprise adopters are already seeing measurable impact, including:

30–40% reduction in content creation effort with the Authoring Agent 3–4x faster analysis cycles enabled by the Insights Agent 4–5x increase in information discovery and search usage through the Guidance Agent



More than 30% of new enterprise buyers in the second half of 2025 adopted AI Agents as part of their Whatfix rollout, signaling a clear shift toward AI-first digital adoption strategies.

Seek for Salesforce was also introduced in 2025 as the world's first AI Agent to independently navigate workflows and complete Salesforce Trailhead Admin Challenges. This milestone marked a shift from AI that guides users to AI that executes tasks within enterprise systems—reinforcing Whatfix's vision of governed, autonomous execution at scale.

b. Launched a Faster Way to Create Flows with Quick Capture Mode in DAP -

Authors could now record all steps in one go, and Whatfix automatically generates the flow based on application context and user intent. Using the Authoring Agent, they can refine step titles and descriptions with AI prompts to match user needs. This reduces the number of clicks required to build guidance by 3X and cuts content creation time by up to 50%, significantly accelerating in-app guidance creation at scale.

c. Mirror Expands into a New Market with AI Roleplay

Mirror emerged as a major growth engine in 2025, with ARR tripling year-over-year following the launch of AI Roleplay. Mirror is now the world's first GenAI-powered simulation and roleplay training solution that combines system simulation and AI-driven roleplay in a unified environment.

AI Roleplay addresses a critical enterprise gap of moving beyond system training to real-world readiness. By enabling teams to practice conversations, edge cases, and decision-making scenarios, organizations are reducing time-to-proficiency and improving customer experience outcomes at scale.

d. Product Analytics Advances from Insights to Action

Product Analytics evolved into a true Insights-to-Action platform, directly connecting behavioral data with in-app execution through the Digital Adoption Platform.

Key advancements included:

Ask Whatfix AI maturing into an AI Analyst capable of contextual reasoning and automated action Real-Time Cohorts enabling instant user segmentation Session Replay for qualitative behavioral analysis Autocapture eliminating manual tagging and accelerating time-to-insight



Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to identify friction as it occurs and immediately trigger contextual flows or guidance.

2026 and beyond:

Whatfix continues to advance the future of digital transformation by embedding AI into execution at scale. Through Whatfix University, the company has certified 6,500+ professionals, strengthening a growing global DAP community.

In early 2026, Whatfix strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Amit Sureka as Chief Financial Officer, alongside the return of Patrick Ashamalla as Head of Product Research & Design and the addition of Vasupradha S as Head of Analyst Relations & Market Intelligence, as it scales its AI-native platform globally.

The company continues to receive recognition for its growth, AI innovation, product leadership, and customer centricity including the 2025 AI Breakthrough Award for Product Analytics, InfoWorld's Technology of the Year Award for Mirror, 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards finalist, G2 best software awards and ranking as a #1 DAP leader on the G2 Grid, Gold Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year.

As enterprises scale AI, Whatfix will continue expanding its autonomous execution capabilities, positioning its platform as the orchestration layer for AI-driven digital transformation at scale. To support this next phase of AI led growth, the company will pursue disciplined expansion through sustained organic innovation and selective strategic acquisitions, further strengthening its platform capabilities and global enterprise footprint.

About Whatfix:

Whatfix is an AI platform advancing the "userization" of enterprise applications—empowering companies to maximize the ROI of their digital investments. Powered by a proprietary AI engine ScreenSense, Whatfix continuously interprets application workflow context and user intent to boost user productivity, ensure process compliance, and elevate user experience across applications and AI tools. The product portfolio includes a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), Mirror for hands-on system simulation and AI Roleplay training, and Product and AI agent Analytics for no-code actionable insights. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Whatfix