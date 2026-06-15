WHEN ICONS COLLIDE: DOS EQUIS® ADDS A NEW CHAPTER TO THE MYTH OF THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN THE WORLD® WITH FUERZA REGIDA

The brand's second-year of partnership with the band delivers a summer packed with a series of films, a co-branded collection drop, concert giveaways and exclusive VIP experiences, kicking off with a brand-new TV commercial

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when two of the world's most interesting forces collide? This summer, Dos Equis is rewriting music history to find out. Following the return of The Most Interesting Man in the World earlier this year, Dos Equis unveils a new collaboration with Grammy and Latin Grammy-Nominated global chart-toppers Fuerza Regida, timed to their highly anticipated "This Is Our Dream" stadium tour. The partnership launches with a brand-new TV spot, "The Most Interesting Origins," setting the stage for a summer of exclusive fan activations that will follow the band nationwide, as part of the brand's "Stay Thirsty®" platform.

When The Most Interesting Man meets Fuerza Regida, interesting things happen. This summer, the partnership comes to life through a series of films, a co-branded collection drop, concert giveaways, exclusive VIP experiences, and more.

The creative behind the ad, "The Most Interesting Origins," cleverly blends myth and storytelling by expanding the lore of The Most Interesting Man and seamlessly weaving him into actual archival footage of powerhouse Fuerza Regida. Set in a playful alternative timeline, the spot features real intimate archival footage, captured at the band's early hangout spots, revealing that The Most Interesting Man was a silent witness to their potential from the very beginning, long before a stadium tour was even a dream.

"It's wild because the footage in 'The Most Interesting Origins' really reflects our story," says JOP of Fuerza Regida. "Growing up in California, The Most Interesting Man was everywhere — on TV and at every party. Being part of this collaboration feels like a full-circle moment for us. We've always believed the best stories come from staying curious and taking risks - that's what got us here, and we're excited to bring our fans along for what's next…"

Building on last year's successful partnership through last year's "Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso" campaign, Dos Equis re-enlists Fuerza Regida for a second year. This time, the collaboration goes beyond shared experiences to unite two cultural icons in a new chapter of storytelling, bringing together The Most Interesting Man in the World and one of the most interesting bands in the world, Fuerza Regiga to celebrate bold choices, curiosity, and the pursuit of living interestingly.

"As the world's most interesting beer, Dos Equis is the only brand capable of uniting our iconic brand symbol with one of the voices of today's culture – Fuerza Regida," said Alison Payne, Chief Marketing Officer at HEINEKEN USA. "Some legends are remembered. Others keep evolving. This partnership proves the most interesting stories are always being written, and we're inviting the fans along."

This crossover fully comes to life across digital and social channels this summer along with the "The Most Interesting Merch Drop," a co-branded, limited edition merch collection. The co-branded collection features a custom t-shirt, cowboy hat, belt buckle, and bandana. Fans can get their hands on these items by submitting for a chance to win on DosEquis.com/MostInterestingCollab or commenting on an official Instagram post.

And in celebration of Fuerza Regida's "This Is Our Dream" stadium tour, Dos Equis is providing VIP access through its recently launched "Most Interesting Comment" campaign. Fans are invited to submit their best "legend lines," about the Most Interesting Man directly in the comments of @DosEquis on Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, and TikTok. You can find the official rules at https://DosEquis.com/mostinterestingcomment.

Through these interactive activations, Dos Equis continues to evolve its "Stay Thirsty®" platform by fusing culture, storytelling, and fan participation—creating memorable experiences that invite consumers to stay curious, seek the unexpected, and live interestingly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASING A PRODUCT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. CONTEST IS OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. AND D.C. WHO ARE 21 OR OLDER AS OF DATE OF ENTRY. CONTEST IS GOVERNED EXCLUSIVELY BY THE LAWS OF THE U.S. Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 5/5/2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/31/2026. To enter, find a post by Dos Equis (@DosEquis) on Social Media related to the Contest (i.e. Instagram). Follow the instructions to comment on the post by sharing your original Dos Equis Most Interesting Comment Legend Line related to the Most Interesting Man, as created by you. Each submission must be unique. For full terms and conditions including judging criteria and prize details, visit https://DosEquis.com/mostinterestingcomment. Instagram® and any corresponding Social Media platform(s) are not a sponsor of the Contest, and is in no way responsible for the administration of the Contest, the verification of winners or the fulfillment of the prize. Normal time rates, if any, charged by Internet service providers will apply. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/31/2026. Sponsor: Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, NY.

About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. While the beer was initially named Siglo XX to mark the turn of the century in 1900, the striking red XX's in the logo became the brand's nickname, with people asking for Dos Equis - the beer with two X's. That's how the world's most interesting beer and our namesake was born.

Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends. The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis Michelada, Dos Equis® Ambar, and Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt.

Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

About Fuerza Regida

Fuerza Regida are among the leading voices of música mexicana and one of the top 10 global artists redefining the genre since 2015. The San Bernardino group boasts 44 million monthly Spotify listeners, 35 billion streams, and 15 Billboard Hot 100 charted hits. In 2025, 111XPANTIA became the highest-charting Spanish-language project by a regional Mexican act, debuting at #1 on Apple Music and Spotify. Sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl and a 2026 U.S. stadium tour. Unstoppable.

SOURCE Dos Equis®