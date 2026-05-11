DOS EQUIS® INVITES FANS TO WRITE THE NEXT ADVENTURE FOR THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN THE WORLD®

Launching a nationwide search for the "Most Interesting Comment in the World," turning long-standing fan discourse into the brand's upcoming TV commercial

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Dos Equis® reintroduced The Most Interesting Man in the World® as part of its Stay Thirsty® platform to reawaken a sense of curiosity, boldness, and story-rich living. Now, that spirit continues as Dos Equis invites audiences to help author new lore that matches his signature wit.

Dos Equis is inviting fans to write their own legend lines for the opportunity to have their lines featured in an upcoming TV commercial. Master the art of the unexpected, enjoying a specially curated meal by Phil Rosenthal along with a special appearance and chance to meet him.

For as long as The Most Interesting Man has captured the attention of audiences, the legendary lines and quips that tell the stories of his adventures and feats have taken the world (and internet) by storm, cementing his place in pop culture. For years, fans have been writing their own creative legend lines, so this summer, Dos Equis is making that insight and fan behavior central to its latest campaign and rewarding fans for their humor and wit. Beginning on May 11th, Dos Equis is inviting fans to write their own legend lines for the opportunity to have their lines featured in an upcoming TV commercial airing during the College Football season.

"One of the most memorable parts of The Most Interesting Man campaign has always been the legend lines featured on the TV commercials, and for years we've seen fans contribute to the iconicity of this campaign by writing their own lines on social and beyond," said Alison Payne, Chief Marketing Officer at HEINEKEN USA. "That's why now, we're excited to reward fans for writing their own lines with a chance to author an upcoming TV commercial and win access to one-of-a-kind experiences, because we know that an interesting life is full of stories, and the most interesting stories are the ones we create together."

Beginning in May and running through July, Dos Equis will issue monthly calls for entries across Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, and TikTok—inviting followers to submit their best "legend lines" directly in the comments (see official rules for entry). Separate from the brand's iconic "Stay Thirsty" tagline, legend lines embody The Most Interesting Man's larger-than-life exploits and dry, distinctive quips like, "he parallel-parked a train," "when in Rome, they do as he does," or even "he is the life of parties that he has never even attended."

Only three winning submissions will be selected, and those words will be featured in an upcoming Dos Equis TV commercial airing during the College Football season. Beyond seeing their words brought to life on screen, each monthly winner will also step directly into The Most Interesting Man's lore, unlocking one-of-a-kind experiences across music, food, and sports including:

Interesting Pairings: A Culinary Experience: Chefs don't just cook for him, they take notes. Master the art of the unexpected, enjoying a specially curated meal by Phil Rosenthal – award-winning writer, producer, and creator of the new LA hot-spot Max & Helen's – along with a special appearance and chance to meet Phil.

Chefs don't just cook for him, they take notes. Master the art of the unexpected, enjoying a specially curated meal by Phil Rosenthal – award-winning writer, producer, and creator of the new LA hot-spot Max & Helen's – along with a special appearance and chance to meet Phil. The National Tour Backstage Pass from Fuerza Regida: He had front-row tickets to their sold-out show back when a stadium tour was just a dream. Win VIP access to Fuerza Regida's "This is Our Dream Tour" – ensuring your night becomes a story told for years to come.

He had front-row tickets to their sold-out show back when a stadium tour was just a dream. Win VIP access to Fuerza Regida's "This is Our Dream Tour" – ensuring your night becomes a story told for years to come. A Bold Arrival in Unexpected Style: He doesn't look for a parking spot, the spot finds him. Climb into the passenger seat of The Most Interesting Man's world-class luxury car to a college football game – proving that any event is a chance to make a statement and roll up in style.

He doesn't look for a parking spot, the spot finds him. Climb into the passenger seat of The Most Interesting Man's world-class luxury car to a college football game – proving that any event is a chance to make a statement and roll up in style. The Official TV Spot: His history is legendary – and now, you're a part of it. Each month's winning "Most Interesting Comment" will be written into the brand's history, serving as a signature legend line in an upcoming Dos Equis national TV commercial. Your words will be immortalized on screen alongside The Most Interesting Man, unveiling his latest adventures to a generation ready to Stay Thirsty.

"Storytelling has always been central to how I see the world, and food has become one of its most powerful expressions," said Phil Rosenthal, television producer and TV host. "I've found that the most unforgettable experiences come from leaning into the spontaneous, and that's what makes this partnership with Dos Equis so exciting – bringing people together through curiosity, conversation, and memorable moments."

One campaign winner will be selected each month from May-July, and the authors of those three standout comments will see their words move from the phone screen to the big screen during the College Football season. To submit an eligible legend line, head to @DosEquis on Instagram and comment on the official post at https://www.instagram.com/p/DYMpUJQySOJ/. For more information on how to enter, follow @DosEquis on social channels or visit: https://DosEquis.com/mostinterestingcomment

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASING A PRODUCT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. CONTEST IS OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. AND D.C. WHO ARE 21 OR OLDER AS OF DATE OF ENTRY. CONTEST IS GOVERNED EXCLUSIVELY BY THE LAWS OF THE U.S. Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 5/11/2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/31/2026. To enter, find a post by Dos Equis (@DosEquis) on Social Media related to the Contest (i.e. Instagram). Follow the instructions to comment on the post by sharing your original Dos Equis Most Interesting Comment Legend Line related to the Most Interesting Man, as created by you. Each submission must be unique. For full terms and conditions including judging criteria and prize details, visit https://DosEquis.com/mostinterestingcomment. Instagram® and any corresponding Social Media platform(s) are not a sponsor of the Contest, and is in no way responsible for the administration of the Contest, the verification of winners or the fulfillment of the prize. Normal time rates, if any, charged by Internet service providers will apply. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/31/2026. Sponsor: Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, NY.

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About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. While the beer was initially named Siglo XX to mark the turn of the century in 1900, the striking red XX's in the logo became the brand's nickname, with people asking for Dos Equis - the beer with two X's. That's how the world's most interesting beer and our namesake was born.

Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends. The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis Michelada, Dos Equis® Ambar, and Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt.

Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com .

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dos Equis®