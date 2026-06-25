Which books about America have truly stood the test of time? OCLC turns to the world's libraries for an answer

'America's 250-Year Bookshelf' identifies the most widely held nonfiction book about America

from every year since 1776—chosen not by critics or algorithms, but by libraries

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, OCLC today introduces America's 250-Year Bookshelf, a collection of 250 nonfiction books about America—one for every year since 1776—identified through data from WorldCat, the world's most comprehensive source of information about library collections. The list reveals which books, from among the vast number written about America over two and a half centuries, libraries around the world have continued to preserve and share across generations.

America's 250-Year Bookshelf

For 250 years, authors, scholars, scientists, historians, philosophers, leaders, and other thinkers have published works that sought to explain, understand, and interpret America. Many have faded from view with time. The 250 books on this list have not. They continue to inform, inspire, challenge, and educate new generations because libraries continue to preserve and share them.

The list spans from Thomas Paine's Common Sense—the 47-page pamphlet that made the case for American independence in 1776—to Jon Meacham's American Struggle: Democracy, Dissent, and the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, published earlier this year. In between are works that may surprise, provoke debate, or feel long overdue for rediscovery—such as Democracy in America, by Alexis de Tocqueville (1835); John Brown, by W.E.B. Du Bois (1909); or Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly (2016).

"There's no shortage of lists telling us what to read about America," said Skip Prichard, President & CEO, OCLC. "This one is different. Every book on it earned its place because thousands of libraries, across generations, decided it was worth keeping. That's a more honest measure of endurance than any critic or algorithm can offer."

For each year from 1776 through 2026, OCLC used WorldCat data to identify the nonfiction book about America held by the greatest number of libraries represented in WorldCat. Since WorldCat aggregates collections from thousands of libraries worldwide, the 250 titles reflect a global view of what institutions have retained for long-term access—and what they continue to make available to readers today.

More than a reading list, America's 250-Year Bookshelf tells the story of what we continue to learn from, return to, and pass forward.

Explore America's 250-Year Bookshelf on the OCLC website.

About OCLC

OCLC is a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs so that libraries can better fuel learning, research, and innovation. Through OCLC, member libraries cooperatively produce and maintain WorldCat, the most comprehensive global network of data about library collections and services.

OCLC and WorldCat are trademarks and/or service marks of OCLC, Inc. Third-party product, service and business names are trademarks and/or service marks of their respective owners.

For more information: Contact Bob Murphy at [email protected] or +1-614-761-5136

SOURCE OCLC