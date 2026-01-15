OCLC's CloudLibrary honored with Gold 2026 Modern Library Award

CloudLibrary continues to grow as more libraries discover the value and flexibility in the digital content platform

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudLibrary, OCLC's platform that offers access to a wide variety of digital content through libraries, has received Gold recognition as part of the 2026 Modern Library Awards from LibraryWorks.

CloudLibrary provides access to a rich collection of digital content in a single app, including millions of ebooks and audiobooks as well as tens of thousands of magazines, digital newspapers, digital comics, and streaming video titles.

"We're honored to receive the Gold Modern Library Award," said Drew Bordas, Chief Operations Officer at OCLC. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it's judged by our customers—the libraries that rely on our products and services every day. We're grateful for their support. Being recognized for the second consecutive year since CloudLibrary joined OCLC reflects our continued investment in this innovative product and outstanding team, and we are excited about what lies ahead."

OCLC acquired CloudLibrary in April 2024 to support public libraries in their efforts to successfully manage accelerated shifts to digital collections. Since then, OCLC has continued development of new features. CloudLibrary is integrated with WorldCat, making this content more visible and discoverable through libraries with OCLC cataloging subscriptions.

CloudLibrary's unique content sharing program, CloudLink, is a way for libraries to expand the breadth and depth of their ebook and audiobook collections—decreasing hold times for popular materials by working with other CloudLink libraries.

Titles are available from a variety of popular publishers, including Penguin Random House, Sourcebooks, Macmillan, Entangled Publishing, HarperCollins, Scholastic, Hachette Book Group USA, Bloomsbury, Simon & Schuster, and Disney.

More about CloudLibrary is on the OCLC website.

The MLAs were created to recognize top products and services in the library industry in an unbiased format. Products and services were submitted using a simple application and then were posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant materials. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these products and services in their facilities were permitted to judge them, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a program designed to recognize elite products and services in the library market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

About OCLC

OCLC is a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs so that libraries can better fuel learning, research, and innovation. Through OCLC, member libraries cooperatively produce and maintain WorldCat , the most comprehensive global network of data about library collections and services. Libraries gain efficiencies through OCLC's WorldShare , a complete set of library management applications and services built on an open, cloud-based platform. It is through collaboration and sharing of the world's collected knowledge that libraries can help people find answers they need to solve problems. Together as OCLC, member libraries, staff, and partners make breakthroughs possible.

For more information: Contact Bob Murphy at [email protected] or +1-614-761-5136

