Whimstay Launches Same-Day Booking, Bringing Hotel-Style Spontaneity to Vacation Rentals

Travelers can now book select vacation rentals up to four hours before check-in, closing a gap that kept the category out of reach for last-minute bookers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay, the vacation rental platform built for last-minute travel, today announced that it now accepts same-day bookings on select properties. For participating homes, travelers can reserve a stay up to four hours before check-in, a capability long associated with hotels but rarely available in vacation rentals.

For years, the vacation rental industry stayed out of reach for same-day bookers. Long lead times, manual host approvals, and the operational complexity of turning over a home on short notice meant travelers who needed a place tonight defaulted to hotels. Whimstay's same-day booking changes that for participating properties, giving spontaneous travelers, last-minute planners, and anyone whose plans shifted at the eleventh hour access to full homes instead of a single room.

The launch builds on Whimstay's focus on last-minute inventory and competitive pricing. When a host opts a property into same-day booking, they are often motivated to fill an open calendar, which means travelers find space and value where they previously found neither.

Making four-hour bookings possible meant solving the trust problem that comes with speed. Whimstay built sophisticated fraud prevention into the same-day flow, screening transactions in real time so that faster bookings do not mean riskier ones for hosts or travelers.

"Same-day booking has been the standard in hotels for decades, and there was no good reason vacation rentals couldn't offer the same thing," said Ben Jamshahi, CEO at Whimstay. "We built the infrastructure to make it fast, safe, and reliable. Now a traveler can decide at noon and check into a full home by evening."

Same-day booking is available now on participating Whimstay properties. To find a last-minute stay, visit whimstay.com.

About Whimstay

Whimstay is a vacation rental platform specializing in last-minute bookings and competitive pricing, connecting travelers with available homes when they need them most.

SOURCE Whimstay