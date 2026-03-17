Whimstay Launches Travel Agent Program, Opening New Earning Opportunities for Travel Professionals

Travel agents can now earn commission on vacation rental bookings through a dedicated agent portal and trackable referral links, including many of the same homes found on Airbnb and other major platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay today announced the launch of its Travel Agent Program, a new platform designed to help travel professionals earn commission on vacation rental bookings across hundreds of thousands of professionally managed properties throughout North America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe.

The program provides travel agents with access to a dedicated booking portal where they can search vacation homes, share trackable property links with clients, or complete reservations directly on their behalf. The inventory includes many of the same homes travelers often find on major vacation rental platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, now available through a commissionable channel for advisors.

"Travel advisors are already helping clients find vacation homes every day, but historically there hasn't been a clear way for them to earn commission on those bookings," said Ben Jamshahi, founder and CEO of Whimstay. "We built this program so agents can access the same types of properties their clients are requesting and finally be compensated for the role they play in the booking process."

How it Works

Travel agents can apply to join the program at join.whimstay.com/travel-agents. Once approved, agents receive access to the Whimstay Travel Agent Portal, where they can search available vacation rentals and generate trackable links for clients.

Agents have two options when working with clients:

Book for Client – Agents can reserve the property directly through their portal account.

– Agents can reserve the property directly through their portal account. Share with Client – Agents can send a trackable property link so clients can review and complete the booking themselves.

In either case, the reservation remains attributed to the agent when the link is shared from the portal.

Key program highlights include:

Commission on vacation rental bookings across a growing inventory of hundreds of thousands of properties

Access to professionally managed homes across top global destinations

The ability to book directly for clients or share trackable property links

A centralized portal to monitor reservations, commissions, and payouts

Travel agents interested in joining the program can apply today at join.whimstay.com/travel-agents or reach out directly to [email protected] with any questions.

About Whimstay

Whimstay is a vacation rental marketplace featuring professionally managed homes across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The platform includes many of the same vacation rental homes found on major booking sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo, while providing property managers with an additional distribution channel to reach travelers and fill available nights.

For more information, visit www.whimstay.com.

SOURCE Whimstay