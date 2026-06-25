Whisp Leverages Strategic Marketing Partnership with iHeartMedia to Expand "Perks Pass" Rewards Community Nationwide--Sponsored by NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins

Powered by Whisp's mobile opt-in technology, Perks Pass and iHeartMedia join forces to help customers vote for their favorite restaurant and enter for a chance to win a Hilton Hawaiian getaway, building a Perks Pass community with many national brands participating

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whisp—the world's top mobile opt-in expert—announced a new, strategic multi-year marketing partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in the United States and podcast publisher globally. The partnership allows Whisp to tap into iHeartMedia's expansive audio network to promote Perks Pass, which is sponsored by NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. Reaching more than 270 million monthly listeners with its broadcast stations alone, iHeartMedia will support Perks Pass' efforts across its multi-platform network—including live radio, streaming, podcasts and live events—to help build nationwide awareness. Consumers will be able to discover rewards, enter sweepstakes, vote for brand partners and experiences, and help shape future rewards, experiences, and brand partnerships.

For years, brands have unsuccessfully marketed to customers without giving them a true say in what businesses offer, which rewards matter, and which experiences may come next. Unlike traditional loyalty programs that are controlled entirely by brands, Perks Pass gives consumers that missing voice with an actual vote on their favorites—from restaurants to specific rewards, experiences, and future brand partners. By combining consumer input with brand participation, Perks Pass creates a two-way relationship between businesses and the customers they serve, building a community based on meaningful engagement—a community supported by iHeartMedia.

Perks Pass users now have an opportunity to vote for their favorite restaurant through the platform, including individual locations, franchises, and quick service restaurants (QSRs). This new community helps businesses focus on the offerings that customers truly want, tailoring rewards, sweepstakes, and experiences to the people who matter most. Customers can also use the Perks Pass platform to enter for a chance to win a Hawaiian getaway and a year's worth of vacation giveaways from Hilton Grand Vacations, one of many national brands participating.

Powered by Whisp's proprietary mobile opt-in technology, Perks Pass is a new way for businesses and customers to connect through a real-world rewards relationship. Introducing Kendrick Perkins as a brand ambassador, Perks Pass harnesses Whisp's patented technology to turn everyday business visits into direct, repeatable customer relationships, without apps, forms, or third-party fees. Rather than reacquiring their existing customers, businesses can use Perks Pass to own the customer relationship, turning every interaction into a verified opt-in as an opportunity for ongoing engagement. More information can be found at PerksPass.com.

"iHeartMedia is always looking for innovative ways to connect brands with audiences at scale, and Perks Pass is a compelling example of how mobile-first engagement can empower consumers," said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures at iHeartMedia. "Through our unmatched reach across radio, streaming, podcasts, and live events, we're excited to help grow the Perks Pass community nationwide—giving listeners new ways to interact with the brands they love while having a real voice in shaping future experiences."

"Whisp and Perks Pass are proud to partner with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in the U.S.," said Steve Doumar, founder and CEO of Whisp. "There is no better platform than iHeartMedia for us to grow the Perks Pass community across America, giving customers the power to help decide what their favorite brands offer next. Perks Pass is a national consumer community where loyal members determine which brands, rewards, sweepstakes, and experiences are featured, while brands gain access to an engaged, loyal audience of users who actively signal what they want. Whisp powers the engagement and activation behind the scenes, creating a win-win for consumers and businesses over the long haul."

For more information, please visit Whisp.io and PerksPass.com.

SOURCE Whisp.IO