Whisp Launches First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Top Consumer Brands to Instantly Secure Consensual, Verified Mobile Opt-Ins, Boosting Engagement and Revenue

Serving brands like Pepsi, Toyota, and Hilton Grand Vacations, Whisp releases Perks Pass—sponsored by NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins—to connect customers and businesses through real-world rewards

MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whisp—the world's leading mobile opt-in expert—officially announced the launch of the company's first-of-its-kind customer activation platform, turning taps, scans, and clicks into instant customer connections that power the marketing stack for top consumer brands. Serving brands like Pepsi, Toyota, and Hilton Grand Vacations, Whisp makes it easy to capture opt-ins at the moment of customer engagement. With instant activation across SMS, RCS, wallet passes, and CRM-driven workflows, Whisp is proven to boost opt-in activation, brand engagement, and campaign revenue.

Steve Doumar, Founder and CEO of Whisp.IO

For years, the marketing industry has focused on technology built to activate customers, but customer activation is impossible without first creating a reachable connection. As apps, forms, and landing pages create friction, every additional step reduces customer participation and conversion. Using patented technology, Whisp solves the problem by enabling brands to capture verified mobile opt-ins in a single step with no lengthy registration process. With taps, scans, and clicks turned into verified mobile opt-ins, brands can use Whisp to transform anonymous interactions into reachable customer identities—a direct path from customer intent to customer consent. This is the next evolution of marketing technology where frictionless connections are created instantly through SMS, RCS, and other methods of communication.

In certain cases, Whisp has already boosted verified mobile opt-ins by 200 percent, lifted brand engagement tenfold, and increased campaign revenue fivefold across industries. Interested parties can learn more about Whisp's opt-in process here.

Whisp is also launching Perks Pass, a new way for businesses and customers to connect through a real-world rewards relationship. Sponsored by NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, Perks Pass harnesses Whisp's patented technology to turn everyday business visits into direct, repeatable customer relationships, without apps, forms, or third-party fees. Rather than reacquiring their existing customers, businesses can use Perks Pass to own the customer relationship, reaching loyal shoppers directly—at the right moment, with the right offer. Without a direct connection, every transaction stands alone, but Perks Pass turns every interaction into a verified opt-in as an opportunity for ongoing engagement.

Built for SMS and ready for RCS, Perks Pass is a new way for businesses to reward consumers with no apps, no logins, and no friction, demonstrating how customer activation works in the real world. The program is built on a three-step process: Scan to join, tap to opt in with Whisp, and stay connected to receive updates, offers, and access. This is not just another text-based coupon app; perks are delivered as rich, interactive messages with images, offers, and one-tap actions. More information can be found at PerksPass.com.

As modern messaging evolves, Whisp has positioned itself as an industry expert on Short Message Service (SMS) and Rich Communication Services (RCS), which delivers more engaging customer activation and more personalized business communication. To help brands seize the opportunity, Whisp has released RCSync as a gateway to RCS technology, navigating the transition from traditional messaging to richer, more interactive customer experiences. From branded messaging and engaging media to rich, conversational engagement, RCSync helps unlock the full potential of RCS. Whisp's initial efforts will focus on strategic enterprise partnerships and Fortune 1000 organizations, and more information can be found at RCSync.ai.

"The marketing industry has spent years focused on customer activation, now accelerated by AI, but the same rule still applies: Garbage in, garbage out," said Steve Doumar, founder and CEO of Whisp. "Activation can't happen without permission. If you don't capture the opt-in, nothing else in your marketing stack matters, so we are building an entire ecosystem based on verified identities and permission-based relationships. Whisp is the engine, Perks Pass is the car that customers enjoy driving, and RCSync helps pave the road for richer, more engaging customer experiences. The future of marketing belongs to brands that can turn engagement into connection, connection into consent, consent into activation, and activation into long-term customer relationships that drive more revenue."

For more information, please visit Whisp.io, PerksPass.com, and RCSync.ai.

SOURCE Whisp.IO