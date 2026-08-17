Launching this August, the new 14-piece collection marks the brand's next era with benefit-led routines for frizz, repair, volume, styling and heat protection

ALLEN PARK, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rain, the iconic American personal care brand trusted by families for more than 70 years, is entering a new era with the upcoming launch of White Rain+, a modern haircare collection created to deliver elevated, performance-driven formulas at an accessible price point.

White Rain Is Back in a Big Way with White Rain+, a Modernized Haircare Line Under $10

Launching this August on Amazon.com, White Rain+ reintroduces the beloved heritage beauty brand to today's consumer, one who expects more from every day haircare: more performance, more sensoriality, more ingredient transparency and more inclusivity across hair types and textures. With all products priced at $8.99, the new collection brings salon-inspired routines to shoppers looking for affordable haircare without compromise.

White Rain+ represents the next evolution of White Rain, moving beyond the brand's core value-positioned roots into a more elevated, benefit-led system designed for today's hair needs. The 14-product line features three targeted collections: Anti-Frizz, Repair and Volumizing, each created to support a complete haircare routine with shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and hair mask formats.

The line is completed with two styling essentials: a Strong Hold Hairspray and Heat Protectant Spray, rounding out the collection with products designed to support styling, protection and long-lasting results.

"White Rain has been a trusted name in American beauty for generations and White Rain+ allows us to honor that legacy while bringing the brand into a new chapter," says David Konja, CEO of Innovative Brands. "This collection was created for consumers who want accessible haircare that feels modern, intentional and performance-driven."

In fact, the launch reflects a broader shift in the beauty aisle, where consumers are increasingly looking for affordable products that still feel thoughtful and effective. During In-Home Usage Testing, nearly half of consumers would choose the White Rain+ product tested over leading brands.

"White Rain+ occupies a unique space between mass affordability and elevated hair-care performance," adds William Johnson, Head of Marketing & Innovation for Innovative Brands. "Many products in the market either lean heavily into low-cost basics or premium-priced treatment systems. White Rain+ bridges that gap by offering complete, benefit-led collections with an upgraded sensorial experience at a price point designed for broad accessibility."

Founded in 1952 and acquired by Innovative Brands in 2021, White Rain has long been recognized for dependable personal care at an accessible price point. With the launch of White Rain+, the brand continues its mission of making quality haircare available to more consumers while expanding into a more elevated, benefit-focused space.

For more information, please visit

https://www.whiterain.com/collections/white-rain-plus

To view the official Amazon Storefront, please visit

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/C649B29E-4BF8-4226-8407-9C3EC73137C1?ingress=2&lp_context_asin=B0GYRR6GTK&visitId=ff8535d1-3536-4f51-b05f-8d92aec0c2fd&store_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandlogo_sto&ref_=ast_bln

About White Rain

Founded in 1952, White Rain is a heritage personal care brand known for delivering reliable performance and everyday value. Acquired by Innovative Brands in 2021, White Rain continues to modernize its product offerings while honoring more than 70 years of consumer trust. With a broad portfolio of products that spans every category of daily care, White Rain serves as a one stop shop for accessible beauty for the entire family, providing haircare, body care, hand, nail and skincare solutions for men, women, kids, and babies.

About Innovative Brands

Innovative Brands is a consumer goods company dedicated to delivering quality products and innovation that is accessible. With a portfolio spanning personal care, home care, and household cleaning, including iconic brands such as White Rain, Innovative Brands blends decades of craftsmanship with a modern approach to innovation, product development, and customer experience. Headquartered in Allen Park, Michigan, the company is committed to delivering value, expanding retail and digital growth opportunities, and fostering strong partnerships with retailers and consumers alike.

Cited Data = Hanover Research: Consumer Research, April 2026 Shampoo & Conditioner IHUT Study. Prepared for Innovative Brands.

Media Contact:

Janice McCafferty

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SOURCE White Rain+