Whitehurst family's $25M gift expands support for first-generation, limited-income Rice undergraduate students

'Extraordinary generosity' establishes the Sallyport Fellows Program and supports Gateway Project

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University has received a $25 million gift from university trustee James "Jim" Whitehurst '89 and his wife, Lauren Whitehurst, to establish the Sallyport Fellows Program, a comprehensive initiative supporting first-generation and limited-income (FGLI) undergraduate students throughout their Rice experience. The gift also includes $1 million in support of Rice's Gateway Project.

Jim and Lauren Whitehurst

Beginning in fall 2027, every matriculating undergraduate student identified as first-generation and/or limited-income, will enter Rice as a Sallyport Fellow. The full-cohort program will provide personalized advising, mentorship, career development, financial literacy education and community-building opportunities from the moment they arrive on campus through graduation.

"Rice is committed not only to opening our doors to talented students from every background, but also to ensuring they have the support and opportunities necessary to flourish once they arrive," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "Jim and Lauren's extraordinary generosity will transform the undergraduate experience for generations of students and strengthen the personalized education that defines Rice."

The program advances a key priority of Rice's strategic plan, Momentous: Personalized Scale for Global Impact, which calls for strengthening undergraduate education by better integrating academic and co-curricular offerings and providing the wrap-around services that enable every student to thrive. Combined with the recent expansion of The Rice Investment, the university's signature financial aid program, this initiative underscores Rice's commitment to ensuring access to the full Rice experience.

Research and assessment will be incorporated into the program from its launch. Dedicated data infrastructure and research support will allow Rice to measure outcomes, evaluate the effectiveness of the program and continually refine its approach. Rice also plans to share successful practices with other colleges and universities seeking to strengthen FGLI student support.

"Rice gave Jim an extraordinary foundation for his life and career, and we want every student to have the same sense of opportunity, belonging and possibility," Jim and Lauren Whitehurst said. "Talent is everywhere, but access to guidance, networks and resources is not. We are excited about what the Sallyport program will do for Rice students, and we are also thrilled that a research and assessment component will be incorporated into the program from its launch. Not only will Rice be able to evaluate the effectiveness of the program and continually refine its approach, but also, by sharing successful practices with other colleges and universities, the program will have exponential impact."

Jim Whitehurst graduated from Rice in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and economics and earned his MBA from Harvard in 1994. He is executive chair of Qualtrics, a senior partner at Silver Lake and chair of Unity. He previously served as president of IBM and president and CEO of Red Hat. He has served on the Rice Board of Trustees since 2019.

Lauren Whitehurst graduated from Amherst College in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in English and economics and earned her MBA from Harvard in 1995. She is the author of two forthcoming publications, a children's picture book and a middle-grade fiction novel. She previously advised promising female entrepreneurs and taught undergraduate strategy classes at Duke University. Lauren will serve on the executive committee for the initiative.

Personalized support from arrival through graduation

The Sallyport Fellows Program will expand upon Rice's existing support services, which currently reach portions of the FGLI population. During their first two years at Rice, fellows will meet weekly with a dedicated professional adviser trained to support FGLI students. The one-on-one meetings will allow advisers to identify concerns early and provide guidance on the full range of academic, social and personal matters.

During their junior and senior years, fellows will transition to cohort-based advising organized around shared academic and career interests. In collaboration with the Center for Career Development and Alumni Relations, the program will connect students with alumni mentors and offer career-focused events, networking opportunities and professional development activities.

"Building rigorous research and outcome tracking into the Sallyport Fellows Program from the outset is a transformative approach to student support," said Amy Dittmar, the Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "It will allow Rice to understand not only what works, but why it works, and to continuously strengthen the program based on evidence. Just as importantly, the knowledge we gain can help shape how colleges and universities across the country support first-generation and limited-income students, positioning Rice as a leader in advancing both access and student success."

The gift also will expand Owl Access, Rice's three-day pre-matriculation program for FGLI students and their families held immediately before Orientation Week. Support will include limited travel assistance and help purchasing essential room items.

The program also will partner with the Rice Financial Literacy Initiative to offer dedicated financial education for FGLI students. The initiative was established through a gift from Bobby Stinebaugh and is led by Rice's Department of Economics and Center for Career Development.

"The Sallyport Fellows Program is a testament to Rice's commitment to understanding each student as an individual and supporting their development inside and outside the classroom," said Bridget Gorman, dean of undergraduates and vice provost for student life. "By creating a continuous network of advisers, mentors, peers and alumni, we will help students navigate Rice with confidence and prepare for fulfilling lives and careers."

A campus home and name rooted in Rice tradition

The former Lovett College magister's house will become the program's campus home. Advisers will work from the building, which also will provide a gathering space for students, families, faculty, staff, alumni and guests.

The program takes its name from Rice's Sallyport, the iconic archway at the center of historic Lovett Hall. During matriculation, new students walk inward through the Sallyport to mark the beginning of their Rice education. By tradition, they do not pass outward through the arch again until graduation.

"The Sallyport marks both the beginning and the completion of a student's journey at Rice, making it a fitting symbol for this program," said Shelah Crear, associate dean, who will lead the program. "Sallyport Fellows will enter Rice together, and while each student will chart an individual path, they will have a trusted adviser, a supportive community and the resources they need every step of the way to graduation."

The Sallyport Fellows Program complements Rice's broader commitment to affordability and access. Beginning with students entering in fall 2027, families earning between $100,000 and $200,000 annually will receive grants covering full tuition through The Rice Investment. Students from families earning less than $100,000 will receive grants covering tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board.

The program also comes during a period of significant growth at Rice. Since 2020, the university has increased its undergraduate population by approximately 25%. Designed as a foundational investment in first-generation and limited-income student success, the Sallyport Fellows Program creates opportunities for future philanthropic support to expand its reach and impact. The first cohort of Sallyport Fellows will matriculate in fall 2027.

Reflecting the Whitehursts' commitment to Rice's future, their gift will also support the Gateway Project, a transformative initiative on university-owned land in Rice Village that will create a seamless, pedestrian-friendly corridor linking campus to the heart of the Village while reimagining the west side of campus through the renovation of Rice Stadium.

SOURCE Rice University