WhiteWater Express Car Wash Announces Leadership Transition to Support Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater Express Car Wash today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to position the company for its next phase of continued growth and expansion.

After more than a decade of leadership, Steve Mathis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will retire from his role effective July 31, 2026, and transition to Executive Chairman of the company.

As part of the transition, Clayton Clark, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective July 31, 2026.

"Over the past ten years, we have built a business defined by our people, our values, and our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Steve Mathis. "I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and extremely confident that Clayton is the right leader to guide WhiteWater into its next chapter."

Clayton Clark has played a central role in building WhiteWater into one of the leading express car wash platforms in the United States, with a strong culture and operating foundation. His deep understanding of the business and long-standing leadership within the organization positions him to continue driving the company's growth and operational excellence.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role and build upon the foundation that Steve and our team have created," said Clayton Clark. "WhiteWater's success has always been driven by our people and our commitment to customers, and I look forward to leading the organization through its next phase of expansion."

Expanded Leadership Team

In conjunction with the CEO transition, WhiteWater also announced additional key leadership appointments:

- Henry Shine will be promoted from Chief Strategy Officer to President

- Mark Sandoval will be promoted from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer

Both executives have demonstrated strong leadership and operational impact throughout their tenure with the company. Henry and Mark along with Chief Financial Officer Michael Arnett will play important roles in driving continued long-term growth, leadership development and operational execution.

Positioned for Continued Growth

The leadership transition follows a period of significant momentum for WhiteWater, including recent expansion into the Georgia market with the acquisition of Sparkle Express and continued de novo growth with several recent grand openings and 10 additional sites upcoming throughout the rest of the year. Today, the company operates more than 150 locations across multiple states and serves customers through a growing national footprint all under the WhiteWater Express brand.

The Board of Directors expressed unanimous support for the leadership transition and confidence in the go-forward executive team to drive the company's ongoing success.

About WhiteWater Express Car Wash

WhiteWater Express Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform in the United States, providing high-quality, convenient car wash services across over 150 locations in 8 states. The company is focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, investing in its team members, and maintaining a strong culture grounded in its core values of respect and communication.

Media Contact

WhiteWater Express Car Wash

www.whitewatercw.com

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SOURCE WhiteWater Express Car Wash