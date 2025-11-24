WhiteWater Express Car Wash Acquires Time to Shine Car Wash in South Carolina

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater Express Car Wash ("WhiteWater") has acquired Time to Shine Car Wash, a leading operator in South Carolina with 10 operating locations and 2 sites in development. This strategic acquisition includes eight locations in Charleston and four in Columbia, marking the entry of WhiteWater into South Carolina and expanding its footprint to 141 locations across seven states and 12 metropolitan areas.

"During this process, it was evident that WhiteWater's culture aligned with Time to Shine's, including their commitment to operational excellence and follow through. We look forward to continuing the partnership with WhiteWater as we support their growth across the state of South Carolina," stated Mike Roper, Owner of Time to Shine Car Wash.

WhiteWater welcomes the Time to Shine team and will transition each location to the WhiteWater Express brand in early 2026. As part of the rebrand, WhiteWater will celebrate with community events, local partnerships, and special offers in both markets. Customers can look forward to signature WhiteWater Express services including unlimited wash memberships, enhanced complimentary amenities, and manual prep before every wash.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Time to Shine team to our family as we expand into South Carolina. We look forward to working with this talented group as we continue building locations and growing the WhiteWater brand in the market," stated Clayton Clark, President and Chief Operating Officer of WhiteWater Express. "The Time to Shine team has built an outstanding reputation through their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their customers and communities. We are proud to have them join the WhiteWater family."

Headquartered in Houston, TX with locations spanning across the nation, WhiteWater is continuing its rapid growth through both greenfield development and acquisitions, with plans to reach over 160 locations by the end of 2026.

For any inquiries, please contact Henry Shine, Chief Strategy Officer, at [email protected].

SOURCE WhiteWater Express Car Wash