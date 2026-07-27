WILDWOOD SURGICAL CENTER DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by Wildwood Surgical Center cybersecurity incident

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Wildwood Surgical Center data breach. The Wildwood Surgical Center learned of a data breach on or about June 26, 2025.

What Happened

On or about June 26, 2025, Wildwood Surgical Center discovered suspicious activity on its network. An investigation revealed that between June 24, 2025, and June 26, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access and may have acquired personal data. Notification letters regarding the incident were sent out to affected individuals around July 13, 2026.

Information Exposed

The Wildwood Surgical Center data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, diagnostic and treatment information, medical billing information such as bank account or debit/credit card numbers, and health insurance information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Wildwood Surgical Center may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Wildwood Surgical Center breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Wildwood Surgical Center incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Wildwood Surgical Center

Wildwood Surgical Center, located in Toledo, Ohio, is an outpatient surgery facility owned collaboratively by The Toledo Hospital and a group of local, board-certified surgeons.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP