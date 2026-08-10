Wholeness Center Brings 16 Years of Integrative Psychiatry to a New Adult Dual Diagnosis IOP

One of the nation's most comprehensive integrative mental health clinics brings 16 years of whole person psychiatry, treating the mind and the body together, into a structured level of care. Intensive Outpatient launches September 2026, with Partial Hospitalization to follow in early 2027.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wholeness Center announced the planned launch of its adult Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Pending state licensure, the program is expected to open in September 2026 at the organization's new clinic at 2620 East Prospect Road, Suite 150, expanding access to structured outpatient behavioral healthcare services in Northern Colorado. A Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) is planned for early 2027.

Founded in 2010, Wholeness Center has spent more than 16 years developing an integrative approach to mental health that brings together psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, brain health, and lifestyle-based care within one collaborative clinical team. The new IOP will be its first higher level of care designed around that established model, extending the organization's whole-person philosophy to adults who need more support than traditional outpatient treatment while maintaining continuity of care as they progress through recovery.

Why this program is different

Wholeness Center's Intensive Outpatient Program is integrated within the organization's multidisciplinary practice, allowing patients to receive coordinated care from one clinical team with access to psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, brain health services, and advanced interventional treatments.

Integrated care team. Many people with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders receive treatment from multiple organizations, requiring them to navigate separate providers and care plans. At Wholeness Center, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, functional medicine physicians, addiction specialists, nurses, and brain health clinicians collaborate on a single treatment plan, helping ensure that every aspect of care is coordinated around the patient's goals.

Comprehensive assessment. Treatment begins with a comprehensive clinical assessment designed to understand the whole person, not just a diagnosis. Depending on each patient's needs, evaluation may include psychiatric assessment, laboratory testing, qEEG brain mapping, and other clinical tools that help inform an individualized treatment plan. Rather than relying on disconnected evaluations across multiple providers, patients begin care with a unified understanding of their mental, physical, and neurological health.

Advanced treatment options. Because the IOP is co-located within Wholeness Center's broader clinical practice, patients have access to services that are often unavailable within traditional outpatient programs. When clinically appropriate, treatment may include neurofeedback, Spravato® (esketamine), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, IV nutrient therapy, nutritional psychiatry, and other evidence-informed interventions without requiring referral to another organization.

Whole-person care. In addition to psychotherapy and medication management, treatment addresses the biological, psychological, social, and lifestyle factors that influence recovery. Nutrition, sleep, movement, stress management, family involvement, and lifestyle medicine are incorporated into individualized care plans alongside traditional behavioral health treatment.

Connected continuum of care. Patients who complete the IOP can continue receiving care from the same multidisciplinary team through Wholeness Center's outpatient services, supporting continuity as treatment needs evolve. With the planned opening of a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in early 2027, Wholeness Center will offer an expanded continuum of care that allows patients to move between levels of treatment while remaining within the same clinical philosophy and care team.

"Collaborative care is the cornerstone of how we work. " said Scott Shannon, MD, co-founder of Wholeness Center. "From assessment to treatment, we collaborate with patients as well as our other providers to eliminate silos and open communication so that we can treat the whole person and not a diagnosis."

"We believe in treating people," said Mary Rondeau, ND, co-founder and CEO of The Wholeness Center. "Healing happens when we understand the biology of the brain, the health of the body, lived experiences, relationships, and lifestyle together. Our Intensive Outpatient Program extends that same philosophy into a higher level of care, allowing us to meet people where they are while keeping every aspect of their healing connected."

Program details

Population: Adults 18 and older with mental health or co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders

Adults 18 and older with mental health or co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders IOP planned opening: September 2026

September 2026 PHP planned opening: Early 2027

Early 2027 Location: 2620 East Prospect Road, Suite 150, Fort Collins, CO 80525

2620 East Prospect Road, Suite 150, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Schedule: Monday-Friday 4pm-7pm

Monday-Friday 4pm-7pm Insurance: The Wholeness Center is currently in network with UnitedHealthcare, Carelon (BCBS), Cigna, Aetna, ComPsych, First Choice Health Network, and additional commercial payers. The organization anticipates these relationships will extend to the IOP upon program launch, subject to payer credentialing and contracting.

The Wholeness Center is currently in network with UnitedHealthcare, Carelon (BCBS), Cigna, Aetna, ComPsych, First Choice Health Network, and additional commercial payers. The organization anticipates these relationships will extend to the IOP upon program launch, subject to payer credentialing and contracting. Admissions: (970) 221-1106 (call or text), [email protected]

The community is invited to tour the new space at the Grand Open House on September 29, 2026 from 4pm-7pm MT. Click here to RSVP.

About The Wholeness Center

The Wholeness Center was founded in Fort Collins, Colorado in 2010 to advance a more integrative approach to mental health care. Today it is one of the nation's most comprehensive integrative mental health clinics and a leading center for psychedelic medicine research. Under the leadership of Scott Shannon, MD, and Mary Rondeau, ND, Wholeness combines evidence-based psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, brain health, and interventional treatments within a collaborative, whole-person model of care. The center serves children, adolescents, adults, and older adults through services including integrative psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, brain mapping, neurofeedback, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, Spravato® (esketamine), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS),and Intensive Outpatient Programing. Learn more at wholeness.com.

Cassie Pastula (720) 984-3704

SOURCE The Wholeness Center