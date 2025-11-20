The Wholeness Center Offers SPRAVATO for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Now In-Network with Colorado Medicaid

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wholeness Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, is now offering SPRAVATO®(esketamine) for adults who live with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This treatment is for people who have not felt better after trying regular antidepressant medications. The clinic is in-network with Colorado Medicaid and expects to join most major insurance networks soon. A priority list is open for patients who want access to SPRAVATO.

SPRAVATO is FDA-approved for adults who have tried at least two antidepressants without improvement, and for adults with major depressive disorder who also have serious suicidal thoughts or behavior. Unlike typical antidepressants that work on serotonin, SPRAVATO affects a different brain system called the glutamate/NMDA pathway, which may help people whose symptoms have not improved with standard treatments.

Many people with TRD continue to struggle for years, even after trying several medications. SPRAVATO gives them another option backed by strong research. Anyone who wants to learn more or see if they qualify can contact The Wholeness Center or visit wholeness.com.

Key Benefits of SPRAVATO®

Fast Relief:

Some patients start to feel better within 24–48 hours, much faster than regular antidepressants, which can take weeks.

Improvement Over Time:

During the first four weeks, many patients keep getting better, and some reach response or remission, meaning their symptoms improve a lot or go away.

Lower Risk of Depression Returning:

Patients who respond to SPRAVATO and stay on treatment are less likely to relapse than those who take a placebo with an oral antidepressant.

Safe, Supervised Treatment:

SPRAVATO is only given in REMS-certified clinics for safety. Each visit is supervised by trained medical staff.

Research studies show improvements in depression scores, response rates, and how long the benefits last. This makes SPRAVATO an important option for people who have not been helped by other treatments.

Media Contact: Cassie Pastula (720) 984-3704 [email protected]

Wholeness Center is a full-spectrum, integrative mental and integrative health clinic located in Fort Collins, Colorado. We combine conventional psychiatric care with cutting-edge holistic therapies to treat the whole person - mind, body and spirit. Our care team includes psychiatrists, integrative doctors and therapists working together to create personalized treatment plans built on comprehensive biomedical assessments, brain-mapping technology and genetic or metabolic testing. Our mission is to eliminate mental illness by offering transformational therapies such as integrative psychiatry, neurofeedback, ketamine- and psilocybin-assisted therapy, along with pediatric/adolescent services and destination wellness retreats. At Wholeness Center, you are not just treated by one practitioner, you are supported by a multidisciplinary team dedicated to your long-term healing and overall well-being.

SOURCE The Wholeness Center