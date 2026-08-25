Why Arizona's Top Agents Choose West USA Realty

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As West USA Realty celebrates its 40th year in business, agents across Arizona are looking closely at what matters most when choosing a brokerage. Following its ranking as Arizona's number one company on the Forbes Best-in-State list, the firm continues to stand out for agents who want long-term stability, strong local support, and a clear path to growth.

Founded in Phoenix in 1986, West USA has grown from a single office into a network of over 20 locations and 3,000 agents across Arizona. That 40-year history gives agents the peace of mind that their brokerage is stable, secure, and built to weather any market shift. Beyond stability, agents choose West USA for a collaborative culture built on real support, which includes dedicated one-on-one coaching, 365-day broker support, modern technology platforms, Continuing Education, and a wide range of free training and professional development opportunities designed to help agents grow their business and stay ahead of industry changes.

"For 40 years, West USA Realty has succeeded by putting our agents first. We've built a culture where agents are supported, challenged to grow, and given the tools and freedom to build a business that lasts. That commitment was there when we opened our first office in 1986, and it remains at the heart of who we are today."

-Clint Fouts, President and CEO of West USA Realty

Agents at West USA also benefit from full flexibility, handling everything from standard residential sales to luxury homes, commercial real estate, land, and property management. Having all of these specialty divisions and resources under one roof gives agents the tools they need to scale their business and serve every client need without having to look elsewhere.

"I wanted to be with a brokerage where I could grow, learn, and feel supported along the way. For me, it was important to know that I would have people I could turn to when I needed guidance. I did not want to feel like I was just another agent. I wanted to be part of a place where people care, help each other, and want to see you do well. That is what I felt with West USA."

-Angela Liu, REALTOR® with West USA Realty

As the fall market approaches, the brokerage remains a top choice for professionals looking for a supportive environment to build their business. To learn more about career opportunities and agent resources, visit westusa.com .

About West USA Realty

West USA Realty is a full-service, Arizona-based real estate brokerage founded in 1986. With more than 15 offices across the state and over 3,000 licensed agents, West USA Realty offers a wide range of real estate services including residential resale, new construction, luxury properties, commercial real estate, land, and property management. 2026 marks the firm's 40th year of serving Arizona communities. For more information, visit westusa.com .

Media Inquiries:

West USA Realty Communications

Email: [email protected] | Phone: (602) 942-4200

SOURCE West USA Realty, Inc.