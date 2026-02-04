West USA Realty Named Arizona's #1 Overall Company on Forbes "Best-in-State Companies" List to kick off Its 40th year in business

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty is honored to announce that it has been named the #1 overall company in Arizona on the 2026 Forbes "America's Best-in-State Companies" list. This prestigious recognition underscores West USA Realty's ongoing commitment to excellence, professionalism, and community, just as the company approaches a major milestone.

From One Office to a Statewide Institution

Founded in Phoenix in 1986, West USA Realty has grown from a single office into a statewide real estate powerhouse. Today, the firm proudly operates over 20 offices across Arizona and supports a network of more than 3,000 licensed agents.

As 2026 marks the company's 40th anniversary, this accolade from Forbes serves as a fitting tribute, highlighting decades of consistent growth, service, and reputation.

Serving Arizona Communities with Excellence

Over four decades, West USA Realty has remained deeply rooted in Arizona's diverse communities. From first-time homebuyers to luxury clients, commercial investors to new-construction developers, the company serves a broad array of real estate needs. Their full-service offerings, including residential resale, new construction, luxury homes, property management, commercial real estate, and more, reflect their commitment to providing comprehensive solutions statewide.

"Being named Arizona's No. 1 company by Forbes is more than an honor; it's a testament to the hard work, integrity, and heart of every agent and staff member at West USA Realty," said Clint Fouts, President & CEO of West USA Realty. "As we enter our 40th year, we remain committed to serving our clients and communities with the same dedication and values that built our legacy."

Looking Ahead: A Legacy of Service, Growth & Community

As West USA Realty celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026, the company reaffirms its mission to deliver top-tier real estate services while upholding a culture grounded in support, respect, and community involvement. With over 20 offices and more than 3,000 agents statewide, West USA Realty is well-positioned to continue growing, while staying true to the core values that have defined the firm since 1986.

About West USA Realty

West USA Realty is a full-service, Arizona-based real estate brokerage founded in 1986. With more than 20 offices across the state and over 3,000 licensed agents, West USA Realty offers a wide range of real estate services including residential resale, new construction, luxury properties, commercial real estate, land, and property management. 2026 marks the firm's 40th year of serving Arizona communities. For more information, visit westusa.com .

