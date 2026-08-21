PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor living is booming across the Sun Belt, and a safety concern is reshaping the pergola market: metal surfaces in direct sun can cause contact burns in seconds, while heavy timber stays safer to touch.

Western Timber Frame™, the Utah manufacturer with 7,000+ custom timber structures delivered nationwide, says its fastest-growing markets are now the country's hottest. Homeowners in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Nevada are asking: Which pergola material stays safest to touch during extreme summer heat?

Why Hot-State Homeowners Are Choosing Wood Pergolas Over Aluminum - It's Not About Looks

In desert-climate testing, metal reached 144°F (Journal of Burn Care & Research). The CPSC warns metal in direct sun can burn a child's skin in seconds; NIST puts the pain threshold at 111°F and second-degree burns at 131°F. The American Kennel Club warns that, at 86°F, outdoor surfaces can burn dogs' paw pads.

Why Wood Stays Safer to Touch

Aluminum conducts heat at 204–249 W/(m•K); wood at 0.1–0.4, moving heat 500 to 1,000 times slower. On a 95°F day, an aluminum beam can hit 140°F+ and transfer heat to your hand instantly. A wood beam warms too, but releases heat slowly enough to feel warm, not scalding.

Engineered to Meet the Demand

Demand is growing across the Desert Southwest, Gulf Coast, and Deep South.

"These families aren't choosing wood for tradition," said Hyrum Thompson, founder of Western Timber Frame. "They have kids running around, dogs under the pergola, and guests leaning on posts with bare arms in August. They want a structure that's safe to touch, and that rules out metal here."

Wood's advantage only holds if the structure lasts. Every structure is engineered to a 115 mph wind standard, 160+ mph in hurricane-prone regions. Dovetail Difference® joinery (US Patent No. 9,797,149 B2) interlocks timbers without brackets or exposed fasteners, and ships with a Sherwin-Williams UV-rated stain.

Style fades. Safety stays. So does wood.

ABOUT WESTERN TIMBER FRAME™

Founded in 2008 in Payson, Utah, Western Timber Frame designs, engineers, and manufactures custom heavy timber pergolas, pavilions, and outdoor living structures. The company has delivered 7,000+ structures nationwide and holds multiple patents, including The Dovetail Difference® joinery system. Awards include the 2026 SBA Utah District Manufacturing Small Business of the Year award, HGTV Design Excellence Award, 28 Best of State Awards, and multiple Inc. 5000 honors.

Media Contact

Laurence Bunker

877-870-8755

[email protected]

SOURCE Western Timber Frame