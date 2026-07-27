Why Multi-Unit Operators Are Betting on KidStrong: Inside the Franchise's Midyear Growth Surge with Over 80 New Licenses Already Sold

Fueled by multi-unit Franchise Owners and rising demand, KidStrong is scaling across key markets with its differentiated kids-only youth enrichment model.

DALLAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KidStrong, the science-based child development franchise helping kids grow stronger and more confident, is entering the second half of 2026 with strong development momentum and growing interest from experienced multi-unit Franchise Owners. Designed for kids crawling through age 11, KidStrong delivers a program based on real science that helps members build confidence, character and life skills.

The brand has opened 21 locations through the first half of the year and expects to open approximately 56 centers by year-end. Behind those openings is an increasingly active development pipeline, with record leasing activity and continued expansion from existing franchise owners investing in additional territories.

"We entered the year with a goal of awarding 75 new licenses. We're already in the 80's, and we're only halfway through the year," said Josh Patrick, chief development officer. "A lot of that growth has come from existing franchise partners acquiring additional territories. We've also signed on new franchise owners, but a significant portion of the growth comes from existing operators doubling down and expanding their businesses. We're partnering more deeply with operators who have already proven themselves in the system and giving them opportunities to build meaningful multi-unit businesses."

The trend reflects a deliberate development strategy focused on experienced operators who already know how to scale successful franchise businesses.

"When we look at franchise owners by background and compare them against AUV performance, we consistently see that operators coming from other franchise systems tend to achieve higher AUVs," Patrick said. "They've done this before, they know what they're getting into, and they understand that every franchise has certain levers you need to pull to drive success. We're actively pursuing those operators. Our primary focus is someone who's already operating another franchise — maybe in adult fitness, child care or swim schools. KidStrong becomes a natural complement to those businesses."

Development has been supported by operational changes that begin months before a new center opens. This year, KidStrong introduced a four-week brand awareness campaign ahead of its traditional pre-sale period, encouraging franchise owners to build local relationships through community events, partnerships and grassroots marketing before construction even starts.

The strategy has been especially effective in newer Midwest markets, where local engagement plays a larger role in member acquisition than in many of the brand's more established territories across the Northeast and Southeast. KidStrong is also continuing its expansion across California, which is expected to account for the largest concentration of new openings during the second half of the year.

"Previously, centers typically started pre-sale with zero members and built from there," Patrick said. "Today, many centers are beginning their digital campaign with up to 100 members already committed because they've spent time building relationships in the community first. That momentum gives franchise owners a much stronger start once they begin digital marketing campaigns."

The brand's growth story is also being reinforced by consumer demand. As KidStrong approaches 200 operating locations, increasing brand recognition and sustained membership growth are helping validate the concept for prospective franchise owners. Patrick said parents continue seeking programs that help kids develop confidence, resilience and other life skills, creating demand that extends beyond traditional fitness or extracurricular activities.

"Interest in the youth enrichment category continues to grow," Patrick said. "Many investors believe it has even greater staying power than adult fitness. The category is viewed as relatively recession-resistant because when the economy becomes more challenging, parents may cut spending elsewhere, but they're much less likely to eliminate something they believe provides real value for their child."

That combination of consumer demand and franchise owner performance is translating into stronger unit economics across the system. KidStrong entered the year targeting systemwide AUV growth and delivered 12% year-over-year — marking the third consecutive year of double-digit AUV growth.

"For our franchise partners, that's a very good business," Patrick said. "At those membership levels, they're generating a payback period of less than three years, which also puts them in a position to open additional locations. Our goal is to impact as many kids as possible, but we also understand that the business has to make financial sense. If our franchise partners are successful financially, they'll continue investing in additional centers, which allows us to reach more families."

About KidStrong

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp because they wanted a program focused on developing strength and confidence for their daughter Ella and other kids like her. Together, they partnered in 2017 with Matt's best friend and co-founder Lincoln Brown to help grow the program. Later, Megan Stein joined as a co-founder. Together they developed KidStrong, a science-based kids' training program focused on brain, physical and character development for ages walking through age 11 years old. KidStrong offers a science-based curriculum that is parent-focused and taught by professionals to help accelerate milestone development and promote social and emotional strength. Today, KidStrong has grown exponentially, with more than 500 franchises sold to date since the company opened its first center in 2015. Over the next five years, KidStrong plans to have more than 500 open centers in the US and Canada. For more information, visit www.kidstrong.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786-417-5769

ccohen@hellomainland.com

SOURCE KidStrong