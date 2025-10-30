KidStrong Wraps Up Q3 With First Manhattan Location, 45 New Franchises and Record-High Attendance

This mission-driven child development franchise is seeing explosive growth across North America as it prepares for an even bigger 2026.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KidStrong , the science-based child development franchise helping kids grow stronger, smarter and more confident, announced another record-breaking quarter marked by major expansion, record attendance and continued franchise momentum.

"It was a big quarter," said Josh Patrick , senior vice president of franchise development. "We've traditionally been a suburban brand, but now we're starting to enter more urban markets. We opened our first location in Manhattan. The center is already growing quickly, and we have two more locations coming soon to that area. It's a really exciting step forward for us."

In total, KidStrong opened 10 new locations in Q3 across the United States and Canada, including strong growth in the Southeast. The brand also signed 10 new franchise partners and saw four existing franchise owners acquire additional territories, bringing the total to 45 franchise licenses sold this quarter alone.

"We've seen great traction in key markets like Atlanta," Patrick said. "It was a really strong quarter for us overall — a mix of new franchise partners joining the system and existing ones doubling down. That tells you a lot about confidence in the brand."

Year-to-date, KidStrong has sold 114 franchise licenses and signed 37 new franchise partners, with 12 existing franchise owners expanding into additional territories.

As KidStrong grows, so does the impact of its programming. The brand saw its highest attendance records in company history during Q3.

"For all of our members attending classes, participation is at its highest it's ever been," Patrick said. "It shows that what they're getting from the program is valuable. We're seeing that reflected in our net promoter scores as well. The experience is resonating, and parents are seeing real results."

KidStrong's curriculum combines physical, cognitive and character development for kids ages 1 to 11. Backed by a team of experts in child development, occupational therapy and sports performance, the program helps children build strength, confidence and leadership skills during their most critical developmental years.

Looking ahead, Patrick says the brand is focused on continuing its nationwide expansion with a clear long-term vision.

"We should end the year with about 177 open locations, which will mean roughly 43 new centers opened in 2025," Patrick said. "Next year, we expect to open 60 units, and it's really shaping up to be a great year. 2026 should be our best year yet, and we're building the infrastructure to handle 15 to 20 openings per quarter. Q4 is setting the pace for what's ahead."

From its roots in a Kentucky gym to more than 150 open locations and 65,000 kids served weekly, KidStrong's growth story continues to accelerate. With a lean, scalable model and purpose-driven mission, the brand is redefining what it means to invest in youth enrichment — and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

For more information on franchising with KidStrong, visit www.kidstrongfranchise.com .

About KidStrong

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp because they wanted a program focused on developing strength and confidence for their daughter Ella and other kids like her. Together, they partnered in 2017 with Matt's best friend and Co-Founder Lincoln Brown to help grow the program. Later, Megan Stein joined as a Co-Founder. Together they developed KidStrong, a science-based kid's training program focused on brain, physical and character development for ages walking through 11 years old. KidStrong offers a science-based curriculum that is parent-focused and taught by professionals to help accelerate milestone development and promote social and emotional strength. Today, KidStrong has grown exponentially, with more than 400 franchises sold to date since the company opened its first center in 2015. Over the next five years, KidStrong plans to have 500 open centers nationwide. For more information, visit www.kidstrong.com .

