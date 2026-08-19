Why Nurses, Teachers and Veterans Are Becoming Cloud Engineers at The Apex Institute

A pattern is showing up across cloud engineering programs nationwide. The people switching into tech are not who the industry expects.

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses, teachers and veterans are becoming cloud engineers because the job rewards what they already do well. Staying calm when something breaks, following process precisely, and explaining a hard problem simply. Those matter more than a computer science degree, and companies hiring for cloud and AI infrastructure are finding that out.

For years the image of a future cloud engineer looked a certain way. Young, already technical, probably a computer science background, probably half in the industry before they started. That image is falling apart.

A different pattern shows up instead. Nurses leaving exhausting shift schedules. Teachers leaving classrooms after years of flat pay. Veterans coming home with no degree and no certifications, looking for a real path forward. All of them training as cloud engineers, and getting hired.

Tayo Lusi, founder of The Apex Institute, has watched the shift firsthand through the students in his program. He says it is not a coincidence. It is a signal about who tech actually needs, and it has little to do with where someone started.

Why do these fields feed into cloud engineering?

Because each one already trains the temperament infrastructure work demands. The tools are teachable. The temperament is not.

Nurses manage high pressure situations with incomplete information and no room for error.

Teachers manage a room full of moving parts and have to explain hard concepts clearly.

Veterans follow process precisely, stay calm under pressure, and solve problems with what is in front of them.

None of that is coding. All of it is what makes someone good at infrastructure, where a small mistake takes down a system and clear thinking beats knowing any single tool.

"People assume the hard part of this job is memorizing commands," Tayo said. "The hard part is staying calm and thinking clearly when something breaks at two in the morning. A lot of nurses and veterans already have that built in. They just never had a reason to point it at tech."

What did the switch look like for real career changers?

Three transitions, three very different starting points.

A registered nurse, worn down by night shifts and convinced she was not a "tech person," went through cloud training and doubled her income working remotely, without setting foot in a hospital again.

A public school teacher with no IT experience beyond, in his words, common sense, went from sitting in traffic and missing time with his daughter to working remotely for a Fortune 500 company, at a salary far past what teaching paid.

A Marine Corps veteran with no college and no certifications came home to handyman jobs and door to door sales. Three weeks after finishing cloud training he had his first offer. Within six months he was earning six figures.

Across the program, students have reported more than $11 million in combined job offers among 41 people. Individual results vary and are not typical.

See the full cloud engineering career path, free ... it maps what to learn, in what order, starting from zero.

Was talent ever really the barrier?

No. What all three were missing was a map, not ability.

The Apex Institute was built to close that gap. Training covers cloud engineering, DevOps and AI infrastructure, taught assuming no prior tech background, without watering down what students need to actually get hired. Documented project work matters more here than certificates, and the free Cloud Project Portfolio Blueprint shows what a project has to prove before a hiring manager takes it seriously.

"Every person in this story already had the discipline," Tayo said. "What they were missing was the map. Once you hand someone the map, background stops mattering nearly as much as people think."

Why are career changers moving into tech now?

Because two pressures are meeting. Burnout is high in the fields they are leaving, and demand is high in the one they are entering.

Nursing burnout is a widely reported problem. Teacher pay has stayed flat in many states for years. Veterans still face a hard transition into civilian careers. Meanwhile cloud and infrastructure roles sit open for months because companies cannot find enough trained people. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth across computer and information technology occupations through the decade, with the sharpest demand near infrastructure and security.

What do cloud engineers actually get paid?

Enough that the move is worth the effort, though the range is wide and depends heavily on how you negotiate. The free Cloud Engineering Salary Benchmark walks through how to find your own market number instead of guessing, and the free Tech Salary Negotiation Scripts cover what to say once an offer is on the table. That last part is where career changers most often leave money behind, because the first number sounds enormous next to a teaching or nursing salary.

How do you start if you are changing careers?

Stop asking whether you are a "tech person." Nobody hires on that. Pick one path and learn it in order, instead of collecting random certificates. Build one real project and document what broke, how you fixed it, and what it saved. Learn to talk about that work in the language a hiring manager uses.

What does this pattern say about tech hiring?

That the people best suited for the infrastructure roles companies need may not be in computer science programs at all. They may be working an exhausting hospital shift, standing in front of a classroom, or finishing a term of service, holding exactly the skills the next chapter of tech is starting to need.

That belief is also why The Apex Institute exists. The stated goal is to impact millions of lives globally by proving the path from an unrelated career into cloud engineering is repeatable no matter the starting point. Future plans include nonprofit initiatives in developing countries teaching foundational cloud and tech skills to people who have never had access to programs like this. Talent is not limited to one background or country. Opportunity often is.

Ready to change careers into cloud engineering?

Get the free Cloud Engineering Career Path Roadmap and see the whole path before you commit to anything.

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About The Apex Institute

The Apex Institute is an IT career training company that trains working professionals, regardless of background, in cloud engineering, DevOps and AI infrastructure, helping them move into the roles employers are struggling to fill as AI adoption accelerates. Students have reported more than $11 million in job offers to date. Individual results vary and are not typical. Learn more at apexedu.io.

Media Contact

Tayo Lusi

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SOURCE The Apex Institute